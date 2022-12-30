Shelter Scotland’s famous January Stockbridge launch returns for its 20th Anniversary on Tuesday 3 January 2023 from 10am.
Running since 2003, the Stockbridge shop’s January extravaganza attracts shoppers from across Edinburgh and beyond.
Every year staff at the store offer up an exciting range of designer bargains, rare collectibles and beautiful antiques which are sure to attract huge interest.
Last year’s event raised more than £20,000 for the housing and homelessness charity.
This year items on sale include: early jazz shellac records by Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie; boxed games for the serious gamers including Ascension, Talisman, Lords of Waterdeep; designer clothing and shoes including Chloe, Prada, Fendi, Ralph Lauren and Royal Crown Derby animal figures and china.
Director of Shelter Scotland, Alison Watson, said: “Over the years our January launch has been a red-letter day for bargain hunters in Edinburgh and beyond.
“As well as offering an exciting range of items to our customers, the event raises thousands of pounds for Shelter Scotland’s fight against homelessness and insecure housing.
“Running for two decades now, our January launch this year promises to be very special.
“I’d like to thank all our customers and donors for their generosity, both in the year that’s gone by and the year to come.
“Too many people, including thousands of children, are denied their right to a safe, secure and affordable housing. It’s Shelter Scotland’s mission to change that and your support keeps us in that fight.”
Driving forward Energy training Academy
Scotland’s first community-based energy education centre has appointed training experts Ian and Carolynn Edgeworth as it strengthens its bid to be at the forefront of the energy revolution. The husband-and-wife team will spearhead delivery of the Energy Training Academy’s comprehensive range of programmes and workshops at the purpose-built facility in Edinburgh. Ian takes up the…
City cleaning firm in expansion
Edinburgh cleaning specialist CleanTEC has expanded into the Scottish Borders after securing its first franchise deal. Since forming in 2009, the firm has steadily grown to become a leading providers of cleaning services to commercial, construction and residential customers. Thanks to its recently developed business model, the company is broadening its reach and will now…
New lifesaving equipment installed at Haymarket Station
New lifesaving public access equipment has been installed at Haymarket railway station, with a donation from The Daniel Baird Foundation. The bleed control kit has instructions about how to help someone who is bleeding heavily and includes equipment to stem the blood flow by sealing, wrapping, or packing the wound until paramedics arrive. Located on…
Continue Reading New lifesaving equipment installed at Haymarket Station
NHS Lothian ask relatives to help
After warnings that hospitals and GP services are being stretched beyond capacity NHS Lothian explains how relatives and carers can help. Calum Campbell, Chief Executive of NHS Lothian, said that ongoing delays in discharging patients who no longer need clinical care is continuing to intensify pressure across the whole healthcare system but there are ways…
Scottish Women’s Football announces £100,000 for grassroots game
Scottish Women’s Football has received further funding of £100,000 from an anonymous benefactor through The Scottish Football Partnership Trust. The third investment from the donor comes on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Scottish Women’s Football Association, and will further support the continued growth of the women’s game from the grassroots up. It follows…
Continue Reading Scottish Women’s Football announces £100,000 for grassroots game
Leith Walk is no go area for blind pedestrians
Due to the introduction of “shambolic cycle lanes, Leith Walk has become a “no go area” for blind people, a leading sight loss charity has said. A major redesign of the street as part of the Trams to Newhaven project, which included the construction of a cycle lane along the pavement, has been criticised for creating…
Continue Reading Leith Walk is no go area for blind pedestrians