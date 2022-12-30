Shelter Scotland’s famous January Stockbridge launch returns for its 20th Anniversary on Tuesday 3 January 2023 from 10am.

Running since 2003, the Stockbridge shop’s January extravaganza attracts shoppers from across Edinburgh and beyond.

Every year staff at the store offer up an exciting range of designer bargains, rare collectibles and beautiful antiques which are sure to attract huge interest.

Last year’s event raised more than £20,000 for the housing and homelessness charity.

This year items on sale include: early jazz shellac records by Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie; boxed games for the serious gamers including Ascension, Talisman, Lords of Waterdeep; designer clothing and shoes including Chloe, Prada, Fendi, Ralph Lauren and Royal Crown Derby animal figures and china.

Director of Shelter Scotland, Alison Watson, said: “Over the years our January launch has been a red-letter day for bargain hunters in Edinburgh and beyond.

“As well as offering an exciting range of items to our customers, the event raises thousands of pounds for Shelter Scotland’s fight against homelessness and insecure housing.

“Running for two decades now, our January launch this year promises to be very special.

“I’d like to thank all our customers and donors for their generosity, both in the year that’s gone by and the year to come.

“Too many people, including thousands of children, are denied their right to a safe, secure and affordable housing. It’s Shelter Scotland’s mission to change that and your support keeps us in that fight.”

