Santa took advantage of an early bird deal and came to Stockbridge with the Santa Parade to spread some festive cheer on Saturday.

He took the chance of a warm up run ahead of the big night to get the reindeer into shape.

Thanks to the North Edinburgh News for the photos.

3rd December 2022 Edinburgh – The Stockbridge Santa parade took place in Edinburgh this morning. Hundreds of locals lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Santa as he was pulled through the street by the Cairngorm Reindeer accompanied by the Stockbridge and Glencorse Pipe Bands.
