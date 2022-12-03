Santa took advantage of an early bird deal and came to Stockbridge with the Santa Parade to spread some festive cheer on Saturday.

He took the chance of a warm up run ahead of the big night to get the reindeer into shape.

Thanks to the North Edinburgh News for the photos.

3rd December 2022 Edinburgh – The Stockbridge Santa parade took place in Edinburgh this morning. Hundreds of locals lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Santa as he was pulled through the street by the Cairngorm Reindeer accompanied by the Stockbridge and Glencorse Pipe Bands.

