Santa took advantage of an early bird deal and came to Stockbridge with the Santa Parade to spread some festive cheer on Saturday.
He took the chance of a warm up run ahead of the big night to get the reindeer into shape.
Thanks to the North Edinburgh News for the photos.
Clan edge Flyers but Stars dimmed by Panthers
Viaplay Elite League: Saturday: Belfast Giants 2, Manchester Storm 5; Sheffield Steelers 2, Cardiff Devils 3; Dundee Stars 4, Nottingham Panthers 5 (after overtime); Coventry Blaze 4, Guildford Flames 5; Fife Flyers 2, Glasgow Clan 3. Fife Flyers failed in their bid for a weekend double when they were edged 3-2 at The Fife Ice…
Houses of Parliament light up purple
The Palace of Westminster was lit purple tonight to mark Purple Light Up and UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities. PHOTO: ©UK Parliament / Photography by Roger Harris PHOTO: ©UK Parliament / Photography by Roger Harris
Wilson lands triple whammy to claim final slot
Gary Wilson, the man nicknamed the Tyneside Terror, claimed a place in the final of the BetVictor Scottish Masters with a stunning post-break performance before a packed house at Meadowbank, a spell in which he banged in three century breaks in four frames. Wilson (pictured) and his opponent, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, traded blows to be level at…
Pickering back as No 1 for Monarchs
Josh Pickering (pictured) is back for Edinburgh Monarchs next spring for his sixth season with the Armadale-based club and the popular rider declared: “I want to win silverware.” The Aussie is delighted that Monarchs will come to tapes next season and he added: “I am very happy to be back because it is a great…
Hearts well placed at the break
Would fifth place be seen as an acceptable finishing position for this Hearts side in May? No, is the simple answer. That is where the Jambos currently sit in the cinch Premiership as the Scottish top-flight broke for the World Cup in Qatar and on the whole, Hearts have to be happy with that. At times…
Capital Coffee- Black Sheep Coffee
Black Sheep Coffee arrived in Edinburgh in 2021 and has already proved popular. Its intention is to compete directly with the established coffee chains. One thing that puts off coffee lovers from going into the big chain cafes is the sheer inconsistency. While some of the baristas in these places can produce good coffee, it’s…