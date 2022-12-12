This Christmas, Scottish charity Richmond’s Hope asks people to let bereaved children and their families know they have not been forgotten.

Richmond’s Hope, which has an office in Craigmillar, helps children and young people aged between four to 18 years of age cope with the loss of a loved one and manage the challenges that come with grief.

At a time of year when grief can hit hardest, the charity is asking supporters to share messages of hope. This will be displayed on its tree of remembrance to offer hope and comfort to bereaved children and their families.

Fundraising officer Rebecca Amiel said: “Over the past year, we’ve seen a huge increase in demand for our services. Some of the children we see have experienced extremely challenging situations in their young lives.

“Covid-19 and isolation have really magnified the impact of grief and reduced the access of children and young people to their regular coping strategies – such as friends, family and routine.”

To receive one of Richmond Hope’s dove cards, please email Rebecca.

The other dove can be kept to decorate your home as a thank you from the charity.

To support a bereaved child or young person, please donate online here.

Rebecca added: “With your support, you’ll be helping Richmond’s Hope continue to be there for children and young people when they need it most. Thank you.”

Richmond’s Hope was founded by Church of Scotland minister Rev Liz Henderson of Richmond Craigmillar Church in Edinburgh and local resident Jessie Douglas, whose son Andrew died following a motorcycle accident in 1997. In the year following Andrew’s death, another 15 young people died in the community leaving 34 children bereaved of either a father, mother or sibling, prompting the creation of Richmond’s Hope.

The charity continues to operate from Richmond Craigmillar Church and now provides a service in the west of Scotland from its Glasgow base at Ibrox Parish Church.

