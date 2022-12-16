Talented school pupils to take centre stage at national pipe band event
More than 700 talented young musicians will take part in Scotland’s biggest piping and drumming competition for school pupils as it returns after a two-year absence.
The competition, launched to create a renaissance in Scotland’s national instrument, will see more than 60 pipe bands, quartets and freestyle ensembles, gather for one of the biggest events in the bagpiping calendar.
Now organisers of the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championship (SSPBC) are urging schools in Edinburgh which may not yet have signed up to claim their place, with the day providing a thrilling showcase for young musicians, irrespective of their level.
The competition was launched in 2013, as part of a nationwide drive by the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT) to revive dwindling access to the instruments across schools – despite evidence of multiple positive benefits.
Alexandra Duncan, Chief Executive of SSPDT, said: “The Championships are a highlight of the year for young players who not only get a chance to perform in public, but to test themselves against their peers. While it is a serious competition it is also a lot of fun.
“Being a part of something like a pipe band can positively influence young people in so many ways. It is a great way to make long-lasting friendships and it is proven to improve a host of life skills by building confidence, improving concentration and fostering teamwork.
“While the pandemic forced us to either cancel events or run a reduced event online, we know there is huge pent up demand for this event among pupils and tutors alike. It is going to be brilliant.
“The pandemic weakened many of the bands because teaching had to move online and in some places it stopped altogether for quite a long time so we have made it even easier to take part by adjusting the rules which can be found on our website. Also, we recognise that the cost of travel has gone up a lot so we gave doubled our financial grants. The Championships are free to enter for spectators as well as players and there are cash prizes to be won.”
The event will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Willliam McIlvanney Campus in Kilmarnock, within its modern theatre that can seat up to 500 people.
Expert judges will be in attendance on the day to determine the worthy winners, with the likes of Craig Munro of the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Steven Blake of Rura on the star-studded judging panel.
There are eight categories ranging from Debut to Novice Juvenile. To enter a quartet requires just four pipers, or three pipers and a tutor. Schools that need more players to form a quartet or a band can join forces with other schools in the same local education authority. All schools or combined schools that enter a quartet or a pipe band are also eligible to enter the Freestyle competition.
SSPDT will also be presenting the Eilidh MacLeod Endeavour Award to pay tribute to the young piper from Barra who died in the Manchester Arena attack in 2017.
David Johnston, Convener of the SSPDT, said: “The Championships are one of the highlights of many schools’ calendars and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back after such a long break.
“It’s always a special day at the Championships and we’re warmly inviting school bands and supporters to come along to a day of good fun and excellent music.”
The Championship is independently organised by the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT). It carries the support of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) but is not a RSPBA competition.
SSPDT believes that every pupil should have the chance to learn the pipes and drums on the same basis as other school instrument tuition.
The national charity was formed with the belief that pipe bands are much more than a musical pastime; they develop life and employability skills and attributes such as teamwork, shared and individual achievement, resilience and perseverance, self-confidence, camaraderie and a sense of discipline and dress.
For more information on the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships, visit http://www.thechampionships.org.uk/
For more information on the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust, visit www.sspdt.org.uk
Five teenage sorcerers cast a spell at MagicFest
Edinburgh MagicFest, the biggest event of its kind in Europe, has a line-up of Scottish and international performers who say they will leave audiences “delighted, astounded and amazed”. Future Magicians is new this year, introducing five teenage sorcerers mentored by professional performers to prepare them for a very special show of their own. The talented…
Continue Reading Five teenage sorcerers cast a spell at MagicFest
Musselburgh’s Monday race meeting abandoned
Musselburgh Racecourse’s last meeting of the year has fallen foul of the freezing weather. Racecourse boss Bill Farnsworth said he had little choice but to abandon Monday’s (19 December) meeting, describing the East Lothian track as like “concrete”. While temperatures are forecast to improve on Monday the track was not expected to thaw out in…
Continue Reading Musselburgh’s Monday race meeting abandoned
Show home reopens its doors with a fresh and festive new look
House builder Dundas has relaunched its show home at a popular development just outside Livingston. Dundas invites house-hunters to view the newly refurbished Uphall Station Village show home, which has been designed by Get Fully Furnished. Situated in Uphall, the five-bed Dunbar house type features festive elements and winter tones representative of the time of its…
Continue Reading Show home reopens its doors with a fresh and festive new look
130the SSA Exhibition opens at the Royal Scottish Academy on 17 Dec
Taking place between 17 December 2022 – 10 January 2023, this year’s Scottish Society of Artists 130th Anniversary exhibition runs the full gamut of the contemporary art world as well as taking a glimpse into the exhibition’s rich history. From classics of Rodin and Paolozzi to a collage of moving images housed within an entirely…
Continue Reading 130the SSA Exhibition opens at the Royal Scottish Academy on 17 Dec
Sprinters in the starting blocks for the mane event at Musselburgh
Athletes relish challenge as historic New Year’s Day race event makes its return. Runners will compete in one of Scotland’s oldest sporting competitions as it makes a return to its traditional place in the sporting calendar. The annual sprint at Musselburgh Racecourse is now in its 154th year, but the pandemic forced it out of…
Continue Reading Sprinters in the starting blocks for the mane event at Musselburgh
Letter from Scotland
The Scottish finance minister John Swinney may not be the richest ruler in the world but he has scraped the bottom of his budget to find some crumbs of comfort for the poorest households, now facing a cold and costly winter. And winter really has struck Scotland this week. The freezing Arctic air has driven…