Vegware, the plant-based packaging company, has appointed Helen Mathieson as its new Managing Director as founder, Joe Frankel, steps down after 15 years.

Mathieson joined the firm four years ago to run the supply and operations part of the business. She previously worked as Operations Director at fashion firm, Lyle & Scott and began as an Account Manager at Nestlé.

Helen said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead Vegware in its next phase of growth. I have been lucky to spend a great four years working alongside the company’s founder Joe Frankel, and I’m proud to be taking over the reins of this global brand. We have a fantastic team, exceptionally strong client relationships, and a lot of exciting innovations for 2023.”

Vegware’s new leadership team comprises Lucy Frankel, Environmental and Communications Director, Sales Director Dave Smith, Commercial Director Oliver Elsner and Finance Director Llinos Appleford.

This year the company introduced paper cutlery and takeaway boxes made of moulded fibre to its range.

