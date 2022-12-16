Musselburgh Racecourse’s last meeting of the year has fallen foul of the freezing weather.

Racecourse boss Bill Farnsworth said he had little choice but to abandon Monday’s (19 December) meeting, describing the East Lothian track as like “concrete”.

While temperatures are forecast to improve on Monday the track was not expected to thaw out in time after a week of sub-zero temperatures.

Bill Farnsworth said: “It was an easy decision unfortunately. The turf is like concrete and there is no chance we would be able to race on Monday so it’s better to call it off now and give people as much notice as we can.”

All racegoers who purchased tickets in advance are being contacted and will receive full refunds.

Musselburgh is back racing on 1 January with its traditional New Year’s Day meeting which is expected to be a 7,000 capacity sell-out event.

