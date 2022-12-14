Jet2holidays has today announced the launch of new guided tours to Turkey, with the opportunity of exploring Anatolia and enjoying the benefits of a package holiday booked through the award-winning tour operator.
Named the ‘Treasures of Turkey’, the seven-night escorted tours will feature as part ofJet2holidays’ new Discover More collection, which has been designed in response to increasing demand from customers who are looking for more discovery-based experience holidays.
Available from early April through to the end of October in both 2023 and 2024, the tours are on sale from today from all ten of the company’s UK airports. Departing every Friday, they give customers the opportunity to soak up the sights, scenery and culture of Turkey’s Anatolia region.
At the heart of the seven-night programme is a detailed guided tour, which will see customers travel by coach through Turkey’s stunning landscape, visiting 14 historic sites along the way. Customers will pick up the ancient Silk Routes and explore three UNESCO World Heritage sites – the ancient city of Ephesus, the rock sites of Cappadocia, and the ‘cotton terraces’ of Pamukkale.
In addition, each tour also includes visits to historic sites such as Konya, the ancient city of Perge, Mevlana Mosque and Museum, Hierapolis, Miletus and Didyma.
The ATOL protected packages booked through Jet2holidays also include Jet2.com flights (including hold luggage up to 22kgs), 4-star half board accommodation for seven nights, English-speaking expert guides, transfers to and from Antalya airport, as well as all the award-winning benefits of booking through the UK’s leading tour operator to Turkey.
The launch of Treasures of Turkey comes just days after Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks launched flights and city breaks to Bergen and the Fjords in Norway, which are also part of the new Discover More range.
Discover More is a collection of experience-based city breaks and holidays that have been designed to appeal to those with a sense of adventure, whether that involves ticking off historic sights, delving into local cultures, or soaking up knockout scenery. The Discover More range also currently includes Iceland, Christmas Markets and Croatian cruises, in addition to a number of famous city break destinations.
Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s leading tour operator to Turkey, we know that many of our customers want to experience the rich history and culture that this fascinating country offers. The launch of our escorted Treasures of Turkey tours mean that customers get to enjoy all the award-winning benefits of Jet2holidays, with expert guided tours to a treasure trove of world-renowned historic sites included too. From speaking with customers and independent travel agents we know that these tours will be enormously popular, and they are a fantastic addition to our exciting Discover More collection, which we know is going to be a huge hit.”
https://www.jet2holidays.com/turkey/antalya-area/discovery-tours-antalya/treasures-of-turkey
