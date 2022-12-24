It is customary for all political leaders to issue a message at certain times of the year including Christmas.
You can listen to or read the First Minister’s message below.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Especially after the past two Christmases, I know most of us will be really looking forward to this festive period.
“The chance to gather with family, friends and loved ones, really is something to cherish.
“Of course, the cost of living crisis is making this a very hard winter for many.
“So this Christmas, it’s important for all of us to also think about how we can help others.
“Maybe donating to charity if we can, or helping out in our communities, or visiting a neighbour or friend who might be on their own and want some support or company.
“I know many will already be doing exactly that – showing compassion and companionship, and helping make the festive period that bit brighter for everyone, so thank you.
“I also want to thank all those for whom Christmas isn’t a holiday at all.
“The men and women serving in our armed services, those caring for us in the National Health Service, and looking after us in police and fire – indeed, all those working across our essential public and voluntary services.
“I am deeply grateful for all the work you do every year and throughout the year. But I am especially grateful for it now – knowing, as I do, just how tough times are.
“So my heartfelt thanks to everyone working on our behalf this Christmas, and to all those taking some time to help others.
“Most of all – wherever you are, and whatever you are doing – I hope you have the best possible time over this festive period.
“I wish all of you a happy, healthy and peaceful Christmas.
“Merry Christmas.”
Teens+ celebrate the opening of new educational centre at Eskmills
Teens+ celebrated the opening of its new East Lothian centre at Eskmills, Station Road in Musselburgh where a new educational day service will be provided. The ‘Teens +’ programme, which is organised and run by charity organisation Capella, has been brought to East Lothian to further support the Community Transformation Programme for Adults with Complex…
Continue Reading Teens+ celebrate the opening of new educational centre at Eskmills
Letter from Scotland
The year 2022 has been a bumpy year internationally and, even in quiet Scotland, we have felt the shock waves from war and pestilence and climate change. Not to mention the political turmoil in our neighbouring country. I suppose the most “historic” event that took place in Scotland this year was the death of the…
Flyers skid to sixth straight league defeat
Viaplay Elite League: Belfast Giants 8, Fife Flyers 0 Injury-hit Fife Flyers were blown away by Belfast Giants inside the first 17 minutes when they fell 5-0 behind and they never recovered from the first session when they were outshot 18-4. Todd Dutiaume (pictured by James Assinder courtesy of Viaplay Elite League), Fife’s head coach,…
Continue Reading Flyers skid to sixth straight league defeat
Rowles set for comeback after suspension
Robbie Neilson said his squad will look much the same as in the 3-1 home defeat of Kilmarnock at Tynecastle when they travel to Tannadice on Saturday in the cinch Scottish Premiership. Kye Rowles (pictured) is set to come back in after suspension and the manager said it was really important to have key members…
Cochrane eyes third spot in cinch Premiership at Xmas
Alex Cochrane and the Hearts squad face a hectic Christmas schedule, boosted by their 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock at Tynecastle last weekend, and they have been provided with another incentive following third-placed Aberdeen’s failure to take any points from their back-to-back home jousts with Celtic (a 1-0 defeat) and Rangers (a 3-2 reverse). The fourth-placed Tynecastle team go…
Continue Reading Cochrane eyes third spot in cinch Premiership at Xmas
Festival Theatre – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ★★★★
The real aim of a panto must be to give audiences much to laugh about, and silliness has to prevail. Oh yes it is… In the case of the King’s panto (decanted temporarily to the Festival Theatre) there must also be a lot of poking fun both at other members of the cast and some…
Continue Reading Festival Theatre – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ★★★★