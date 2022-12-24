It is customary for all political leaders to issue a message at certain times of the year including Christmas.

You can listen to or read the First Minister’s message below.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Especially after the past two Christmases, I know most of us will be really looking forward to this festive period.

“The chance to gather with family, friends and loved ones, really is something to cherish.

“Of course, the cost of living crisis is making this a very hard winter for many.

“So this Christmas, it’s important for all of us to also think about how we can help others.

“Maybe donating to charity if we can, or helping out in our communities, or visiting a neighbour or friend who might be on their own and want some support or company.

“I know many will already be doing exactly that – showing compassion and companionship, and helping make the festive period that bit brighter for everyone, so thank you.

“I also want to thank all those for whom Christmas isn’t a holiday at all.

“The men and women serving in our armed services, those caring for us in the National Health Service, and looking after us in police and fire – indeed, all those working across our essential public and voluntary services.

“I am deeply grateful for all the work you do every year and throughout the year. But I am especially grateful for it now – knowing, as I do, just how tough times are.

“So my heartfelt thanks to everyone working on our behalf this Christmas, and to all those taking some time to help others.

“Most of all – wherever you are, and whatever you are doing – I hope you have the best possible time over this festive period.

“I wish all of you a happy, healthy and peaceful Christmas.

“Merry Christmas.”

Like this: Like Loading...