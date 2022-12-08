Childcare work opportunity in the city centre.
Positions are now available with an exciting, unique childcare company.
SALARY: From £10.90 per hour (plus holiday pay).
DATES: Friday 20 – Sunday 22 January 2023 Other dates may also be available.
Successful applicants will have:
- Level 3 or above in an Ofsted accepted childcare qualification
- Current PVG check or on the update service
*Bags of Energy and stamina
*Be able to work as part of a team
*The ability to quickly establish rapport with young children
* Openness to a trauma aware childcare approach
Email Candice on Purplepeople@nipperbout.com
Nipperbout is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, encouraging a culture of ongoing awareness and vigilance throughout the company.
Government’s transport review offers up more trams as mass transit solution
The Scottish Government has just published its second Strategic Transport Projects Review known as STPR2 – and it mentions using Mass Transit between different areas in the Edinburgh area. The report explains that the diverse region has many different types of public transport some of which offer limited choice. The impact of congestion often detracts…
Free artist talks hosted by Society of Scottish Artists for 130th Anniversary Exhibition
A selection of artists presenting work at this year’s exhibition are being enlisted by The Society of Scottish Artists for a series of talks hosted at Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh. The talks are free to attend for all audiences, who can engage with the artists as they provide new insights and discuss their work in…
Eighteenth century case of Knight v Wedderburn commemorated at Court of Session
A plaque has been installed at the Court of Session to commemorate an historic decision which found that slavery was not recognised in Scots Law when it was heard there in 1778. The case of Joseph Knight v Wedderburn decided that Knight, who was bought as a slave in Jamaica and brought to Scotland, should…
Edinburgh company win £100,000 of funding from Scottish EDGE
Scottish EDGE, the UK’s largest business funding competition, has awarded £100,000 to Edinburgh company S’wheat, the world’s first reusable bottle made from plant-based materials. S’wheat founders, Jake Elliott-Hook and Amee Ritchie, won the Net Zero category award for their social enterprise to allow them to keep up with the ever-growing demand for their products. The…
Minister visits Wester Hailes Education Centre
The Minister for Further Education, Higher Education, Youth Employment and Training, Jamie Hepburn MSP, visited Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) on Wednesday to find out how an ENABLE programme is helping pupils there. The ENABLE Works’ Stepping Up Programme was devised by the charity for people with learning disabilities and helps any young people with a…
Changes to music school plans approved
Changes to the plans to change the former Royal High School into a "world-class" music school and performance venue have been approved by councillors. The £55 million redevelopment of the A-listed building on Calton Hill converting it from a disused empty building into a National Centre for Music was first approved in 2017. Proposals returned to…