Childcare work opportunity in the city centre.

Positions are now available with an exciting, unique childcare company.

SALARY: From £10.90 per hour (plus holiday pay).

DATES: Friday 20 – Sunday 22 January 2023 Other dates may also be available.

Successful applicants will have:

Level 3 or above in an Ofsted accepted childcare qualification

Current PVG check or on the update service

*Bags of Energy and stamina

*Be able to work as part of a team

*The ability to quickly establish rapport with young children

* Openness to a trauma aware childcare approach

Email Candice on Purplepeople@nipperbout.com

Nipperbout is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, encouraging a culture of ongoing awareness and vigilance throughout the company.

