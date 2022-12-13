Leg five of the Edinburgh Winter Shore Angling League will be fished on Friday, December 16 along Marine Esplanade at Seafield, the first time this venue has been used this season.

The breakwater at Newhaven (pictured by Gus Brindle) and Portobello Beach have been the venues so far in the eight-match series and registration at Marine Esplanade will be from 6pm to 6.30pm. The post code is EH6 7LU and fishing is from 7pm to 10pm.

The league is sponsored by Edinburgh Angling Centre and the Fishing Megastore and anglers hope that it is not as tough as it was at Portobello Beach in round four.

Stephen Barrett topped the list with eight fish with David Cooper second on seven fish and Dave McKervail third on four fish.

Organiser Ian Campbell is taking names now and details are posted on the Scottish Shore Angling Match Group portal on Facebook.

On Sunday, around 200 are expected to take part in the St Serfs Xmas Open which has a top prize of £1,250.

Sonik Sports from Blyth, Northumberland, are sponsoring the event on December 18 and tackle and bait will be available on the day from well-known local tackle dealer Sean Baxter of Deals on Reels from Cowdenbeath.

Registration is at Anstruther Golf Club from 9am to 11.30am and fishing is from noon to 6pm with the weigh-in back at Anstruther Golf Club from 6pm to 7pm.

St Serfs Club from Kirkcaldy are organising and this is the 24th running of the event which claims to have the biggest prize in Scottish sea angling.

Anglers from Northumberland and Aberdeen and all over Scotland, including the Lothians, are expected to enter and registration is on the day with the fishing area between St Monans, the smallest of the East Neuk fishing ports, and St Andrews.

