A new extravagantly decorated Italian restaurant has opened on Leith Walk in the experienced hands of the Vittoria Group.
The design is deliberately over the top and the food will be both stylish and of course Italian, but reasonably priced. It is aimed at the Instagram generation with its striking backdrop for all those photos.
There are 140 seats in the restaurant in two dining rooms. Dishes are served on hand painted plates from Amalfi and include Beef & Nduja Mafaldine pasta and a popping yolk Pizza with Cacio e pepe sauce, Fior di Latte & Pancetta strips. A Limeoncello and Pink Gin slushy as well as Organic wines are part of the drinks menus. All of Antoietta’s ingredients are sourced as locally as possible, or direct from small suppliers in Italy.
Vittoria Group Director Leandro Crolla said: “We have fought with tram works on Leith Walk for years. Nevertheless, there is now light at the end of the tunnel as we say goodbye to La Favorita Restaurant after 17 years, we welcome Antonietta – a loud and bold Italian eatery that serves a ‘new look’ neighborhood. The pizzeria brand lives on in our takeaway and home delivery businesses under our La Favorita Delivered, which continues to thrive in the city.”
New Westminster leader chosen by SNP
Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, has been elected as the new Scottish National Party Westminster Leader, supported by Mhairi Black MP who has been elected as the new Deputy Leader. Following their election at a meeting of the SNP Westminster parliamentary group this evening, Stephen Flynn and Mhairi Black will lead the SNP’s team…
David Macpherson’s The Rig – premiere held in Edinburgh
David Macpherson had the outline idea for The Rig partly from the stories his dad told him about working in the oil and gas industry. Now four years after he framed the original idea for the series, he and members of the ensemble cast enjoyed a star-studded night out in the capital’s Everyman Cinema for…
Scottish Government make grant funding conditional on pay and conditions
The Scottish Government will introduce a new requirement that any organisations which receive public funding will have to pay their employees the real Living Wage and give their staff channels to have their say. The real Living Wage is currently £10.90 for those in work outside London. The government will make it a condition of…
Art students decorate city centre hotel for Christmas
Edinburgh College of Art students have decorated the InterContinental Edinburgh The George with a new collection of luxury sustainable Christmas decorations. The partnership between the students and the hotel was a way of using the Georgian building as inspiration for a new set of sustainable decorations. The students visited the hotel to immerse themselves in…
Scottish health tech innovator acquires its US distributor
Team at Emblation cement decade-long relationship with acquisition. Microwave health tech pioneer Emblation has acquired a US distributor as part of its rapid global growth. The Scottish-based innovator has been undertaking a two year-long period of major expansion and says the acquisition of Saorsa Inc will help fuel the next phase of its ambitious development. As part…
And they’re off – 2023 gets a flying start at Musselburgh
New Year’s day revellers return to Musselburgh Racecourse. Revellers are being offered the chance to usher in 2023 with a day of quality horse racing and entertainment – as Musselburgh’s New Year’s Day fixture reopens to the public for the first time in two years. The annual New Year’s Day event was a huge crowd…
