A new extravagantly decorated Italian restaurant has opened on Leith Walk in the experienced hands of the Vittoria Group.

The design is deliberately over the top and the food will be both stylish and of course Italian, but reasonably priced. It is aimed at the Instagram generation with its striking backdrop for all those photos.

There are 140 seats in the restaurant in two dining rooms. Dishes are served on hand painted plates from Amalfi and include Beef & Nduja Mafaldine pasta and a popping yolk Pizza with Cacio e pepe sauce, Fior di Latte & Pancetta strips. A Limeoncello and Pink Gin slushy as well as Organic wines are part of the drinks menus. All of Antoietta’s ingredients are sourced as locally as possible, or direct from small suppliers in Italy.

Vittoria Group Director Leandro Crolla said: “We have fought with tram works on Leith Walk for years. Nevertheless, there is now light at the end of the tunnel as we say goodbye to La Favorita Restaurant after 17 years, we welcome Antonietta – a loud and bold Italian eatery that serves a ‘new look’ neighborhood. The pizzeria brand lives on in our takeaway and home delivery businesses under our La Favorita Delivered, which continues to thrive in the city.”

