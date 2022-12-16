Taking place between 17 December 2022 – 10 January 2023, this year’s Scottish Society of Artists 130th Anniversary exhibition runs the full gamut of the contemporary art world as well as taking a glimpse into the exhibition’s rich history.
From classics of Rodin and Paolozzi to a collage of moving images housed within an entirely recyclable structure, from giant installations of inflatable lungs to tapestries and textiles, this year’s edition has something to offer everyone.
Jamie, President at SSA, said: “Marking the 130th anniversary of the inaugural Society of Scottish Artists exhibition we are so very excited to announce this year’s exhibition which will showcase an incredibly diverse range of work, in a multitude of mediums, by artists from all over the country.
“This will be the final year of our Presidency, and we couldn’t be prouder of what this body of work says about the exceptional talent that continues to come out of Scotland’s contemporary art scene today.”
Olivia, President at SSA, said: “Not only does this exhibition shine a light on some of the most exciting and diverse upcoming artists from across Scotland, it’s also a fantastic opportunity to be reminded of the internationally renowned and world-leading figures and works that have come from or been created here in Scotland.
“We are incredibly proud of the role SSA has played as the largest artist-led organisation in Scotland in supporting artists of all disciplines, and it has been an honour to be its President.”
Top image – Molly Kent (recipient of this year’s SSA Award for outstanding achievement) ‘I’m Sorry I Couldn’t Protect You’, 96 x 83 cm, wool, acrylic and cotton, 2022
Five teenage sorcerers cast a spell at MagicFest
Edinburgh MagicFest, the biggest event of its kind in Europe, has a line-up of Scottish and international performers who say they will leave audiences “delighted, astounded and amazed”. Future Magicians is new this year, introducing five teenage sorcerers mentored by professional performers to prepare them for a very special show of their own. The talented…
Continue Reading Five teenage sorcerers cast a spell at MagicFest
Musselburgh’s Monday race meeting abandoned
Musselburgh Racecourse’s last meeting of the year has fallen foul of the freezing weather. Racecourse boss Bill Farnsworth said he had little choice but to abandon Monday’s (19 December) meeting, describing the East Lothian track as like “concrete”. While temperatures are forecast to improve on Monday the track was not expected to thaw out in…
Continue Reading Musselburgh’s Monday race meeting abandoned
Show home reopens its doors with a fresh and festive new look
House builder Dundas has relaunched its show home at a popular development just outside Livingston. Dundas invites house-hunters to view the newly refurbished Uphall Station Village show home, which has been designed by Get Fully Furnished. Situated in Uphall, the five-bed Dunbar house type features festive elements and winter tones representative of the time of its…
Continue Reading Show home reopens its doors with a fresh and festive new look
Sprinters in the starting blocks for the mane event at Musselburgh
Athletes relish challenge as historic New Year’s Day race event makes its return. Runners will compete in one of Scotland’s oldest sporting competitions as it makes a return to its traditional place in the sporting calendar. The annual sprint at Musselburgh Racecourse is now in its 154th year, but the pandemic forced it out of…
Continue Reading Sprinters in the starting blocks for the mane event at Musselburgh
Piping hot musical extravaganza back after two year absence
Talented school pupils to take centre stage at national pipe band event More than 700 talented young musicians will take part in Scotland’s biggest piping and drumming competition for school pupils as it returns after a two-year absence. The competition, launched to create a renaissance in Scotland’s national instrument, will see more than 60 pipe…
Continue Reading Piping hot musical extravaganza back after two year absence
Letter from Scotland
The Scottish finance minister John Swinney may not be the richest ruler in the world but he has scraped the bottom of his budget to find some crumbs of comfort for the poorest households, now facing a cold and costly winter. And winter really has struck Scotland this week. The freezing Arctic air has driven…