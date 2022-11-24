Officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace a 57-year-old woman reported missing from Edinburgh.
Jacqueline Duff was last seen at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, 23 November, in the Morningside area. She has extensive links in West Lothian.
She is described as white, around 5ft 5, heavy build, bright shoulder length hair and when last seen she was wearing sandals. Jacqueline has the word ‘LOVE’ tattooed on her hand.
Inspector Keith Mailer, Howdenhall Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jacqueline’s welfare and I am asking anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to get in touch.
“If you can help please call us on 101, quoting reference number 2760 of Wednesday, 23 November, 2022.”
