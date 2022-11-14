Cllr Jane Meagher was elected as one of the ward councillors in Portobello/Craigmillar last May. She is a member of the Labour administration and is the Housing Convener.
As a former council employee Cllr Meagher was a community worker for most of her working life, in different parts of Edinburgh from Wester Hailes to Leith.
She said: “I met a lot of inspiring, hard working people who wanted to make their communities better places to live, from taking action against dampness in their homes to offering support to aimless young people or improving life chances through adult education. It was a privilege to work alongside them and to help to make a real difference to people’s lives.”
At weekends she likes to go swimming in the morning, followed by a coffee and chat with friends then catching up with emails in the afternoon. She has grandchildren and family who live abroad and there is a scheduled WhatsApp call each Sunday afternoon to keep up to date with their news.
During her downtime she explains that she has been an opera lover since she was a teenager. She said: “My nine brothers and sisters and school friends thought I was a bit odd.
“If I ever had to go to a desert island I’d take a wind-up radio loaded with my favourite podcasts because I know I would miss hearing the sound of the human voice.”
Cllr Meagher is well acquainted with the area she represents. She said: “I’ve lived in Portobello for 36 years and I can’t think of a better place to live, with a beach, swim centre, community centres, numerous clubs, restaurants, shops, schools, and so much more, all in walking distance. Craigmillar has always had a vibrant community life and parts of it have changed beyond recognition, with so much new housing, community resources and now a splendid new High School.
“Throughout the pandemic, young people have paid the price of protecting more vulnerable people and if there is one thing I could do for this area of the city, I would like to help to redress that balance.”
Now that she is an elected member she is Convener of Housing, Homelessness and Fair work. She explained this is a difficult area: “We are faced with a massive challenge. Edinburgh is a hugely popular and growing city, with the equivalent of 100 new people moving in to the city every week. The problem is that we simply don’t have enough affordable homes for everyone, in spite of our many efforts. We are building and acquiring as many homes as the council’s finances permit and the recent legislation to limit short term lets should encourage landlords to rent their properties to people who need homes, not holidays.
“Homelessness is a growing problem in the city, likely to be made worse by the cost of living crisis. Ultimately, I would like to end the pain and trauma of homelessness and provide a greater number of affordable homes. To do this, we need the support of the Scottish Government to unlock the borrowing potential to fully achieve our aims.”
Her reasons for getting involved in politics are pretty clear. She said: “Put simply, it was to to use my time and experience to improve the lives of people in my ward and across Edinburgh.”
But she also admits to tending to leave things to the last minute. She said: “I really have to discipline myself to make sure I’m properly prepared – that way I can be more confident and, if I’m making a speech, I can ad lib more easily and effectively.”
She is also however well used to performing in public as she sings in two choirs. She said: “Singing has helped me through some very difficult parts of my life. I’ve seen what a difference being in a choir can make – the friendship, the music, the thrill of singing in harmony and the fun – all our worries disappear while we’re singing.
“I also volunteer with a children’s choir and I love to see the excitement on the faces of the children and see their confidence grow as they rehearse then perform in the Usher Hall.”
‘Stop throwing rocks, come and join us’ on Hearts Foundation urges outgoing chair
Stuart Wallace, who stands down as chairman of the Foundation of Hearts board in December, has sent a message to pledgers out there: “Rather than sitting on the outside throwing rocks, come and join us.” He would love to see more diversity on the board in the way of age profile, ethnicity, minority groups and gender. And…
Continue Reading ‘Stop throwing rocks, come and join us’ on Hearts Foundation urges outgoing chair
Council still has work to do to end poverty
The council set a goal of ending poverty in the city by 2030, but the council leader said that while progress has been made, reaching the target remains a challenge. The Poverty Commission reported its findings two years ago, and Cllr Cammy Day, the council leader, was the Co-Chair and this is a cause close…
Continue Reading Council still has work to do to end poverty
Book Week Scotland will be celebrating storytelling
Book Week Scotland 2022 begins on Monday with a full programme of online and in person events. Members of the public are invited to vote on their favourite fictitious animal by midnight tonight and the winner will be revealed during the week. One lucky pet owner may also win a special illustration their pet by…
Continue Reading Book Week Scotland will be celebrating storytelling
Adoption Week Scotland 14-18 November
Promise-funded initiatives are being celebrated this Adoption Week Scotland. Two projects are trying to transform the lives of adopted children and young people in Scotland. Adoption UK Scotland’s #E Project has helped dozens of young adoptees gain confidence and learn new skills since its launch in the summer of 2021. Older participants have also been…
Scotland on Tour at the Wee Hub
As part of Scotland on Tour, the exciting initiative to support the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry, celebrated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist George Francis will play Pianodrome at the Wee Hub at Ocean Terminal on Friday 25 November. Originally from Gloucester and now living in Fife, George Francis’ music is layered with beautiful harmonies and…
Flyers seeing Stars in Challenge Cup quarter-final
Fife Flyers will square-up to Dundee Stars in the quarter-final of the Viaplay Challenge Cup. Belfast Giants face Nottingham Panthers, Sheffield Steelers go against Cardiff Devils and Coventry Blaze are drawn with Guildford Flames, the current leaders of the Viaplay Elite League. Elite League: Fife Flyers 6, Nottingham Panthers 1: Zack Phillips claimed a glory…
Continue Reading Flyers seeing Stars in Challenge Cup quarter-final