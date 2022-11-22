

Tickets are now on sale for some of the DP World Tour’s most iconic events during the 2023 season – including the Genesis Scottish Open – with fans encouraged to purchase early following a record-breaking summer of demand for live golf.

The Genesis Scottish Open is the third Rolex Series event of the 2023 DP World Tour season and will be hosted once again at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, from July 13-16.

Last season was the start of a new era for the historic event, as it was co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR for the first time, bringing together a world-class field from both sides of the Atlantic, which included 14 of the world’s top 15 players.

Xander Schauffele continued his imperious form throughout 2022 as he won his third event in the space of three worldwide starts, adding to his victories at the Travelers Championship and JP McManus Pro-Am.

The reigning Olympic champion finished one stroke clear of fellow American Kurt Kitayama at the Renaissance Club to seal his first Rolex Series victory.

Fans are encouraged to buy early to avoid disappointment. The Rolex Series event saw a 12 per cent increase in ticket sales from 2019 and premium hospitality packages for all four days sold out well in advance.

To purchase general admission tickets click here, and premium hospitality packages click here. To purchase tickets for the other iconic DP World Tour events currently on sale, click here.

