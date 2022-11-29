Scottish campervan company recognised for its dedication to staff wellbeing

A campervan converter based in North Berwick has won the First Minister’s Award for Manufacturing Leadership for its outstanding efforts in employee engagement and welfare.

Jerba Campervans accepted the award from Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House this week after showcasing its 100% employee-owned status.

Co-founders of the firm, Simon Poole and Catherine Brookes, along with trustee, David Miller, were able to discuss the company’s long-term goals and ambitions with the First Minister when they went to collect the prize.

The accolade celebrates competitive and innovative manufacturing companies in Scotland which champion fair work and inclusivity while investing in the skills and wellbeing of its employees and contributing positively to the planet.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said: “I am very pleased to announce Jerba Campervans has won the First Minister’s Award for Manufacturing Leadership.

“All of the applications received for the award were of a very high standard. However, with their responsive employee driven approach, Jerba Campervans best exemplified the ethos of the award.

“In demonstrating how a productive and growing company can at the same time offer real benefits to staff, community and the environment, they clearly demonstrated the principle that business for good is good for business.”

During the application process, Jerba Campervans illustrated how the company is measurably strengthened by employee ownership, how its staff have benefitted from the scheme and how staff have provided support in other aspects of the business, including eco-friendly initiatives.

As well as its 100% employee-owned credentials, Jerba Campervans has recently joined The Good Business Charter which measures and recognises responsible business practices through components such as employee wellbeing.

The firm has also recently appointed a new Managing Director to take the company forward through commercial and product development domains.

Simon Poole, said: “It is a great privilege for Jerba Campervans to have been recognised in such a high-profile way.

“To be rewarded for the work we are doing is very humbling and this achievement marks a really fantastic opportunity for both the company and employee ownership as a whole.

“We believe that staff are at the heart of any business and we hope that winning this award will open even more doors for us as we continue to highlight the advantages of employee ownership.

“Since its inception in 2006, Jerba Campervans has focused on an ethical approach to business and an inclusive approach to working with staff. We were guided through our transition into employee ownership by Co-operative Development Scotland (CDS), a core part of Scottish Enterprise – their experience and insight has certainly underpinned our continued growth and success.

“Employee ownership makes our workplace a fulfilling and positive experience that enables employees to have a real voice.”

Jerba Campervans specialises in converting and customising Volkswagen Transporter vans for those passionate about adventure and the outdoors.

Converting Volkswagen T6.1 models, the North Berwick based firm is officially recognised by Volkswagen as a Motorhome Qualified Converter, and is the only firm in Scotland to receive this qualification.

The firm became employee-owned in January 2018 and has seen productivity increase year-on-year.

With a dedicated and flexible team, the Jerba Campervans family adapts to the needs of its customers, creating a house on wheels with the highest UK level of road safety, ensuring that customers have a safe and stylish ride.

www.jerbacampervans.co.uk

First Minister hands over the award to representatives from Jerba Campervans, Simon Poole and Catherine Brookes, along with trustee, David Miller.

