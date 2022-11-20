Viaplay Elite League: Fife Flyers 2, Coventry Blaze 3; Manchester Storm 2, Glasgow Clan 4

Nathanael Halbert slotted 13 seconds from time to earn Coventry Blaze a 3-2 victory at Fife Flyers in the Viaplay Elite League.

The defeat was Fife’s second in 24-hours after their 4-2 reverse at arch rivals Dundee Stars on Saturday.

And Blaze, coached by former Fife favourite, Danny Stewart, had to come from behind to claim the points after Zack Phillips netted after 15 minutes to put the home side 1-0 ahead.

Blaze responded through Brady Norrish less than two minutes later but Fife edged 2-1 ahead after 23 minutes when Janne Laakkonen scored and it took Blaze until the 36th minute to level when John Curran equalised.

Then Fife hit penalty problems including Jonas Emmerdahl who was handed a 20-minute penalty for checking to the head and Blaze netted on the power play through Halbert in a game in which the home side were outshot 35-19.

Elsewhere, Glasgow Clan claimed their second win of the weekend thanks to a 4-2 success at Manchester Storm.

Gabriel Chabot scored after three minutes for the visitors and the same player made it 2-0 after 22 minutes before Storm replied three minutes later through Ryan Barrow.

Jake Bolton made it 3-1 only 52 seconds into the final session but Anthony DeLuca capitalised on a power play opportunity to make it 3-2 inside the final two minutes.

However, Gary Hayden made sure the points went to Clan with an empty net goal with 29 seconds left after Storm withdrew their netminder to give them six skaters.

PICTURE: Dundee Stars v Fife Flyers on Saturday by Al Goold courtesy of the Viaplay Elite League

Like this: Like Loading...