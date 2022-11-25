The spectacular sight of a flying visit from Santa marked the start of Conifox Adventure Park’s magical festive extravaganza.

Leaving Rudolph and the other reindeer to rest, he hitched a lift and was helicoptered into the park along with his elves at Kirkliston near Edinburgh, by helpers Adventure001 Experiences, specialists in Edinburgh sightseeing trips.

Santa’s arrival began this year’s popular Conifox Christmas Experience which is now even better than ever as Conifox has partnered with events specialists 21CC Productions which is also providing the lighting and effects.

From now until Christmas Eve, families can enjoy a carnival of festive fun, immerse themselves in the world of Santa Claus and all their favourite festive characters, enjoy a Christmas Funfair, in partnership with Taylor’s of Edinburgh Funfair, (a wee reminder take some cash with you!) and an outdoor Christmas Market supporting local Scottish traders. There will also be various food vendors and a bar available for evening refreshments.

Among many attractions, they can visit is Whoville – look out for the Grinch – the Magic Forest, Mrs Claus’ Kitchen, the Elf Disco Village and Reindeer Flying School, Santa’s Sweet Shop and the Naughty or Nice Scanner.

Santa will also be back in his sitting room to welcome every child who will receive a Golden Christmas Coin to exchange in the Toy Workshop for a gift of their choice. We found the gifts to be quality items although the choice takes some time as there are a lot on display! Then as darkness falls the winter wonderland lights up with 21CC’s effects.

James Gammell, Managing Director of Conifox Adventure Park, says: “With the arrival of Santa the countdown to Christmas has well and truly begun and we’d like to thank Adventure001 Experiences for whisking him in to get the celebrations started.

“This year, we’ll also be supporting local charity Kids Love Clothes with their Christmas Toy Appeal and to show our support, we will be donating two hundred toys as well as using our Activity Centre as a drop-off point for any new toy donations.

“With your support, we can reach families who are struggling to look forward to Christmas this year so please support by dropping off a new toy whilst you are here.”

The Conifox Christmas Experience runs on selected dates until December 24, with entrance times at 15-minute intervals. Admission to the indoor Activity Centre and Adventure Park is not included with the tickets purchased for Christmas Experience Days or Nights, but they can be booked online.

To book tickets and for full terms and conditions, please visit: www.conifox.co.uk/whats-on

For more information about Conifox Adventure Park please visit: www.conifox.co.uk/

