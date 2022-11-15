A fire broke out over night in a property at Bonnington Road leading to five people being taken to hospital “as a precaution”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Bonnington Road, Edinburgh, around 3am on Tuesday, 15 November, 2022.

“Emergency services attended and five people were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

“A number of surrounding properties were evacuated.

“The fire is not believed to be suspicious however enquiries are ongoing into the cause.

“Bonnington Road at Swanfield, Cables Wynd at Mill Lane and Great Junction Street between Henderson Street and Bangor Road are currently closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan ahead.”

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

