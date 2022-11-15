A fire broke out over night in a property at Bonnington Road leading to five people being taken to hospital “as a precaution”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Bonnington Road, Edinburgh, around 3am on Tuesday, 15 November, 2022.
“Emergency services attended and five people were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.
“A number of surrounding properties were evacuated.
“The fire is not believed to be suspicious however enquiries are ongoing into the cause.