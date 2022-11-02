Castle of Light is taking place at Edinburgh Castle on 18-20 & 25-27 November and 2-4, 8-11, 16-23 and 27-30 December 2022

Edinburgh Castle will transform into a ‘Kingdom of Colours’ this winter as the capital’s best known landmark is illuminated with state-of-the-art projections to highlight stories from Scotland’s history.

This session on 8 December will be quite different.

It will be presented in association with the Audio Description Association of Scotland, a special experience of the show designed for visitors with visual impairment and their sighted companions will take place on Thursday 8 December, starting at 4.00pm.

Edinburgh-based audio describer Bridget Stevens will accompany the group round the various scenes of the show in different parts of the Castle, while providing live commentary in which she will describe in words what is going on.

Each member of the group will be lent a special headset to enable them to tune in to the commentary and experience the thrill of the many colours of Edinburgh Castle as reflected in the stories of the people who lived there and the historical events which took place there. Free parking on the Castle Esplanade.

If anybody needs a sighted companion for this event, please email Bridget at bridgetstevens@freeuk.com

For Information about tickets, concessions etc contact Historic Environment Scotland on 0131 668 8631.

Castle of Light PHOTO Tom Duffin

PHOTO Tom Duffin

