Castle of Light is taking place at Edinburgh Castle on 18-20 & 25-27 November and 2-4, 8-11, 16-23 and 27-30 December 2022
Edinburgh Castle will transform into a ‘Kingdom of Colours’ this winter as the capital’s best known landmark is illuminated with state-of-the-art projections to highlight stories from Scotland’s history.
This session on 8 December will be quite different.
It will be presented in association with the Audio Description Association of Scotland, a special experience of the show designed for visitors with visual impairment and their sighted companions will take place on Thursday 8 December, starting at 4.00pm.
Edinburgh-based audio describer Bridget Stevens will accompany the group round the various scenes of the show in different parts of the Castle, while providing live commentary in which she will describe in words what is going on.
Each member of the group will be lent a special headset to enable them to tune in to the commentary and experience the thrill of the many colours of Edinburgh Castle as reflected in the stories of the people who lived there and the historical events which took place there. Free parking on the Castle Esplanade.
If anybody needs a sighted companion for this event, please email Bridget at bridgetstevens@freeuk.com
For Information about tickets, concessions etc contact Historic Environment Scotland on 0131 668 8631.
Capital Coffee – Kilimanjaro
Kilimanjaro has been a popular coffee spot for about 18 years. Based in the Southside it is regularly teaming with students. It’s definitely one of Edinburgh’s liveliest cafes, with seats at a premium. Kilimanjaro started in 2004 as part of a network of specialty coffee houses set up by coffee pioneer Jon Sharp. His coffee…
Council continue to reject BT street hubs
Efforts by BT to introduce ‘street hubs’ in Edinburgh have again been rejected by the council. Plans to replace 50 derelict payphones in the capital with 26 digital advertising boards have so far resulted in just one successful bid, for a site outside the Commonwealth Pool, after a decision was appealed and overturned. A further…
Academic event discusses leadership and sustainability at pre-COP 27 event
At an event convened at Panmure House on Tuesday evening, leaders from academia, business, politics and the third sector gathered to discuss the experience of Heriot-Watt University in the delivery of impactful leadership on sustainability in higher and further education. The event was chaired by Professor Andrea Nolan, Principal and Vice Chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University;…
Consultation on planning rules in conservation areas to begin
Residents of Edinburgh’s conservation areas are to be asked their views on how the council can cut planning red tape to help make insulating homes easier amid the cost of living crisis. Within the capital’s boundary there are 50 conservation areas, defined as places with ‘special architectural or historic interest’. Those living in these protected…
The Scottish Gallery presents Lachlan Goudie’s ‘Painting Paradise’
Bringing new works this November, Lachlan Goudie is returning to The Scottish Gallery with ‘Painting Paradise’. This new exhibition refers not only to stunning locations the artist has visited and painted, including Scotland, Mauritius and the South of France, but also to a second meaning; for Goudie, painting is the paradise. Lachlan Goudie is a…
Allan Stewart excited by debut at Festival Theatre
Allan Stewart and Grant Stott headline along with Jordan Young in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Festival Theatre over the Festive period. Stewart will be Nurse May and Stott the The Man in the Mirror and with Jordan Young as Muddles in the pantomime from Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, January 22.…
