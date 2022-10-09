Edinburgh’s Dusherra Festival takes place on Calton Hill on Sunday 9 October, with a packed programme of traditional and contemporary musical and dance performances, fireworks and the triumphant burning of three huge effigies.
Edinburgh’s Dusherra (or Duss-ehhh-ra as it is pronounced across India), is the flagship event of the Scottish Indian Arts Forum (SIAF) and an important Indian Festival commemorating a ten-day war between the gods and demons and the subsequent triumph of Lord Rama over the 10-headed demon king Ravana, who abducted Rama’s wife Sita. Traditionally Dusherra occurs on the night of the full moon and proclaims a universal message to celebrate the victory of good over evil.
The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “Dusherra remains a key event in Edinburgh’s civic calendar and provides an opportunity for Hindus, and all other faiths, and communities, to come together to celebrate Lord Rama’s victory over the ten-headed demon king Ravana. There is a fantastic programme this year with free activities for all the family and I’m very much looking forward to its return.”
Nirav Mehta, Vice President of SIAF, said: “2022 marks the 28th anniversary of the SIAF. We look forward to welcoming people from across Scotland to Dusherra to celebrate with us on this occasion and to help us spread Indian cultural awareness and values across a wide cross section of the country’s population. Edinburgh Dusherra will showcase the performances of more than 125 artists ranging from amateurs to professionals in a five hour extravaganza including the dance drama of Ramlila and a spectacular finale fireworks. There will be different marquees for dance and music, a separate area dedicated for kids’ activities and stalls providing delicious Indian food.”
This year’s free cultural programme, which features a mix of Scottish and Indian music and dance including performances from Edinburgh Bhangra Crew, Bharti Ashram, Junoon and the Bengali group Ram Lila, starts at 2.30pm today on Calton Hill. The festivities include free activities for children and all the family and culminate at 8.00pm with a firework display and the symbolic setting ablaze of three effigies of Ravana, Meghnada (Ravana’s son) and Kumbhkarana (Ravana’s brother) to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. The impressive effigies have been crafted and created by the volunteers The Shed in Muirhouse.
Rik Hodgson, Manager at The Shed, said “It has been a pleasure to work with some of our volunteers on the Dusherra Effigies, and we are looking forward to seeing them ablaze on top of Calton Hill on Sunday.”
The Shed is a Community Project that enables people to make useful and beautiful things for their homes, gardens and community. The Shed is open to anyone in the community aged 16 or over.
Entry to Calton Hill is free of charge and the event is open to everybody.
Dusherra coincides with the culmination of the nine-day Navratri festival and with the tenth day of the Durga Puja festival. It marks the beginning of preparation for Diwali which this year will take place in Edinburgh on Sunday 6 November.
