Jack Vettriano and his parents missed the train to Edinburgh at Kirkcaldy and had a picnic in the grounds of the art gallery which is next door to the station.



The artist slipped into the gallery and was hooked. The rest is history. An exhibition of his early work is on until 23 October at the gallery where it all started and it is co-curated with the artist.



It is a celebration of Vettriano’s career – which has strong Edinburgh connections – and brings together works he painted in his 20s until he moved to London in 2000.



The exhibition has generated world-wide interest as it features early paintings, including nearly a dozen produced before he decided to become a full-time artist. They are signed Jack Hoggan, his birth name.



Vettriano’s more famous works Billy Boys, Bluebird at Bonneville, Valentine Rose and Mad Dogs are all there. So is the rejection letter he received from an Edinburgh art school.



Tickets are available daily at the well-appointed galleries or you can book in advance to secure your visit. Remember, it closes on October 23.

