The Eastern Amateur Coastal Rowing Club’s (the Eastern) first of two open days on Portobello Beach proved a success for people interested in trying the sport.

Coastal rowing has exploded in recent years with dozens of clubs springing up around Scottish coastal towns.

The Eastern is one of the most successful coastal rowing clubs and was the top ranked Scottish club at three successive world championships.

The next open day is on Saturday (8 October) from 10am to 2pm, meeting on the shore in front of Portobello Baths where prospective rowers will be taken out in 15 minute slots.

The club’s Jillian Henderson said: “We had a fantastic day with 17 new people getting out for coastal row. We hope we get as lucky with the weather this Saturday.”

For more information contact eacrcmembership@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...