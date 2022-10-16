Premier Sports Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 6, Fife Flyers 0

Fife Flyers’ associate coach Jeff Hutchins said that travelling to Sheffield Steelers would be a big test for the new-look side.

It was. Fife were left to travel home in disappointment following a 6-0 defeat in front of more than 6,000 fans at the House of Steel.

The Yorkshire side were 2-0 ahead after the first session but they blanked the second before losing the third 4-0.

Adam Raska opened the scoring after 11 minutes and Danny Kristo made it 2-0 seven minutes later.

Fife held the Steelmen until the 48th minute when Brandon Whistle netted and three more hit the rigging after that, a short-handed effort from Daniel Ciampini after 48 minutes, a fifth from Scott Allen three minutes later and Brandon McNally completed the scoring with less than four minutes left.

