A decision on granting permission to demolish a huge Edinburgh indoor football complex and bowling alley to make way for flats, student halls and a new public square has been delayed.

The application for the major redevelopment at Chesser, including proposals to knock down former auction marts behind The Corn Exchange which the World of Football and World of Bowling currently occupy, was withdrawn from the council’s planning sub-committee on Wednesday.

It was lodged last year with owners claiming it was no longer financially viable to keep the five-a-side pitches open due to the condition of the early 1900s structures.

With officials backing the bid, and urging councillors to grant permission, it looked as though permission would be granted.

However at the meeting councillors were told more time was needed to “consider correspondence that’s been received” and allow neighbours of the development site to comment on “updated noise information”.

Developers Watkin Jones Group will retain sections of the historic cow sheds if there is overall support for the proposals, as the London-based firm plans to dismantle a part of the original frame of the larger shed and reassemble it at a new public square just off New Market Road.

In place of the old ‘New Markets’ the plan is to construct 393 build to rent flats in three seven-storey blocks with a mix of one, two and three-bed properties, 100 of which would be affordable.

Meanwhile the bowling alley and pool hall next door would be partially demolished as part of the plans to construct a 406-bedroom student development, community space, gym, cafés and a yoga studio.

Planners assured councillors the timescale for determination of the application had been extended so it can return to committee for a decision in the near future.

by Donald Turvill Local Democracy Reporter

