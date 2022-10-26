A decision on granting permission to demolish a huge Edinburgh indoor football complex and bowling alley to make way for flats, student halls and a new public square has been delayed.
The application for the major redevelopment at Chesser, including proposals to knock down former auction marts behind The Corn Exchange which the World of Football and World of Bowling currently occupy, was withdrawn from the council’s planning sub-committee on Wednesday.
It was lodged last year with owners claiming it was no longer financially viable to keep the five-a-side pitches open due to the condition of the early 1900s structures.
With officials backing the bid, and urging councillors to grant permission, it looked as though permission would be granted.
However at the meeting councillors were told more time was needed to “consider correspondence that’s been received” and allow neighbours of the development site to comment on “updated noise information”.
Developers Watkin Jones Group will retain sections of the historic cow sheds if there is overall support for the proposals, as the London-based firm plans to dismantle a part of the original frame of the larger shed and reassemble it at a new public square just off New Market Road.
In place of the old ‘New Markets’ the plan is to construct 393 build to rent flats in three seven-storey blocks with a mix of one, two and three-bed properties, 100 of which would be affordable.
Meanwhile the bowling alley and pool hall next door would be partially demolished as part of the plans to construct a 406-bedroom student development, community space, gym, cafés and a yoga studio.
Planners assured councillors the timescale for determination of the application had been extended so it can return to committee for a decision in the near future.
by Donald Turvill Local Democracy Reporter
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency: funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector, and used by qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
RFS deserve real credit says Hearts star Josh Ginnelly
Josh Ginnelly believes that it is a huge achievement for Hearts to be in the UEFA Europe Conference League and he added: “It is massive for the club to be playing at this level for the players, staff and the fans.” Of course, Hearts entertain Latvian side RFS at Tynecastle on Thursday (kick-off 20.00) and…
Continue Reading RFS deserve real credit says Hearts star Josh Ginnelly
Missing man – last seen in South Queensferry
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for the help of the public to trace a 59-year-old man reported missing from South Queensferry. Steven Deans left his address in Springfield Lea and was seen around 10.30am on Tuesday, 25 October, walking westbound under the Queensferry Crossing on Society Road. Concerns are growing for his welfare.He is described…
Continue Reading Missing man – last seen in South Queensferry
RFS coming to Tynecastle ‘to win’ says skipper
Midfielder Tomas Simkovic has been around the block, and the 35-year-old means business at Tynecastle on Thursday (kick-off 20.00) when RFS visit in UEFA Europa Conference League with the Latvian club ‘s hopes of progressing in the tournament hanging by a thread. They prop up Group A with two points from four fixtures and are a point…
Continue Reading RFS coming to Tynecastle ‘to win’ says skipper
Investigation into Criminal Justice Social Work Service after public safety fears
A whistleblower has claimed alleged mismanagement in a council department could lead to dangerous prisoners being released without being properly vetted. But the council says an investigation found no evidence to support the claims and has dismissed fears the public may be at risk. Members of the council’s scrutiny committee are understood to have been…
Continue Reading Investigation into Criminal Justice Social Work Service after public safety fears
Two late fitness decisions for Neilson in Europe
Robbie Neilson, Hearts’ manager, confirmed that it was “touch and go” with two players ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League tie with Latvian side RFS at Tynecastle (kick-off 20.00) on Thursday. Neilson said: “We will have a few back in and a few out and we’ll see on Thursday when we will make a…
Continue Reading Two late fitness decisions for Neilson in Europe
Budget delay is unwelcome news for Scottish Government
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, has delayed the budget by two weeks. Instead of making new financial announcements on Halloween the Chancellor will now come to the Despatch Box on 17 November. He said his number one priority is stability and restoring confidence that the UK is a “country that pays its way”.…
Continue Reading Budget delay is unwelcome news for Scottish Government