Motorpoint have just opened a new store in Portobello representing a multi-million pound investment.

Thirty new jobs have been created at the Baileyfield Road outlet and recently the firm held a grand opening.

The store got into the Scottish spirit with the talented highland dancing trio from the Dunedin Dance Company, piping courtesy of Mike Pretsel and Edinburgh-inspired van artworks from acclaimed grime artist Ruddy Muddy.

Pic Greg Macvean

Pic Greg Macvean

Pic Greg Macvean Edinburgh-inspired van artworks from acclaimed grime artist Ruddy Muddy.

Pic Greg Macvean One of the first to collect a van, Simon Filer who is converting his new purchase into a camper

Pic Greg Macvean . Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol

Motorpoint official opening Pic Greg Macvean











Like this: Like Loading...