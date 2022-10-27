Motorpoint have just opened a new store in Portobello representing a multi-million pound investment.
Thirty new jobs have been created at the Baileyfield Road outlet and recently the firm held a grand opening.
The store got into the Scottish spirit with the talented highland dancing trio from the Dunedin Dance Company, piping courtesy of Mike Pretsel and Edinburgh-inspired van artworks from acclaimed grime artist Ruddy Muddy.
Macdonald leads members debate to mark 20 years of The Big Project
Gordon Macdonald MSP led a members debate in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday celebrating 20 years of the BIG Project, a local organisation based in Broomhouse Primary School. During his contribution Mr Macdonald highlighted some of the incredible achievements of the project thanks to the commitment of the staff and volunteers which has had a…
Continue Reading Macdonald leads members debate to mark 20 years of The Big Project
Pentlands Book Festival returns in November
Pentlands Book Festival celebrates its eighth year around Book Week Scotland, running from 9-22 November. The theme is Scotland’s Stories and it brings exciting books and their writers back to well-loved venues. There will be almost certainly be controversy, with journalist and podcaster Lesley Riddoch. And challenge with Rosemary Goring, whose new book questions why…
Continue Reading Pentlands Book Festival returns in November
Official opening at Meadowbank Sports Centre next weekend
Although Meadowbank Sports Centre opened its doors to the public on 19 July, The City of Edinburgh Council will be holding its official opening on Friday, 4 November. To coincide with the opening, Edinburgh Leisure will celebrate by opening the whole of Meadowbank Sports Centre for free from Friday, 4 to 6 November 2022. Over the…
Continue Reading Official opening at Meadowbank Sports Centre next weekend
Council funding gap rises to £80 million
An extra £10 million of cuts will need to be identified by The City of Edinburgh Council next year, it has emerged, as councillors prepare to make “difficult” spending decisions. The increase brings the gap in the council’s 2023/24 budget to £80 million, a significant rise from the £70 million reported to the finance committee…
Expect the best Scottish talent for your Christmas party
Bay Hotel champions the best Scottish talent in its Christmas and Hogmanay party line up As it gets ready to host its first proper Christmas and Hogmanay Party Nights in two years, The Bay Hotel & Pettycur Leisure Complex in Kinghorn is once again offering guests a top selection of live entertainment from some of…
Continue Reading Expect the best Scottish talent for your Christmas party
Axe falls on coach Cameron after defeat No 16
Glasgow Clan have sacked head coach Malcolm Cameron after a disastrous start to the Elite League season. The 53-year-old has seen his men skid to 16 straight defeats this season, ten in the Premier Sports Elite League and six in the Challenge cup, and he leaves with immediate effect. Assistant player-coach Stephen Dixon, a 37-year-old,…
Continue Reading Axe falls on coach Cameron after defeat No 16