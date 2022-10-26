Police in Edinburgh are appealing for the help of the public to trace a 59-year-old man reported missing from South Queensferry.
Steven Deans left his address in Springfield Lea and was seen around 10.30am on Tuesday, 25 October, walking westbound under the Queensferry Crossing on Society Road. Concerns are growing for his welfare.
He is described as 6ft 3ins, of medium build and bald. When last seen he was wearing dark denim jeans, a blue long-sleeve t-shirt, a dark blue denim jacket and only one black Sketcher shoe. He had a white sock on his other foot.
Inspector Scott Kennedy said: “I am asking anyone who has seen Steven or knows where he is to get in touch. We want to establish that he is safe and well.
“If you were in the area around the bridges, near Society beach and have seen him please get in touch. I would also ask people living in the area to check sheds and outbuildings in case he has sought shelter.
“The area he was last seen is popular with dog walkers and runners so I am asking everyone to keep an eye out and let us know if you see anyone matching Steven’s description.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1412 of Tuesday, 25 October, 2022.
