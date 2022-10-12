The panto to know about this winter is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. And it will be sponsored by McQueens Dairies who are supporting the production, moved from the King’s while it is refurbished, to the Festival Theatre.
Stars Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young with Clare Gray, Liz Ewing, Francesca Ross and Brian James Lees all took delivery of some milk. Even the biggest baddy of them all, Grant Stott could not resist a tea break.
Fiona Gibson, CEO of Capital Theatres said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with McQueens Dairies, a family business to support our most beloved family show of the year!
“So many of Capital Theatres’ values chime with McQueens own ethos – personal service, cherishing tradition and prioritising what is local, sustainable and valuable to the community.
“We are delighted to have them on board for our annual celebration of fun, family and laughter – the panto! This year’s offering, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, will be bigger and better than ever as it fills the Festival Theatre stage while the King’s undergoes a transformational redevelopment.”
Calum McQueen, Commercial Director of McQueens Dairies said: “As a business that is proud to serve families across the UK and to have restored the tradition of milk delivery to the doorstep, we are equally proud to be sponsors of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Festival Theatre in 2022.
“After all, pantomime is another great British tradition and, like McQueens deliveries, is a staple in the family calendar!
“We know that kids and parents across Scotland will be excited to see this year’s show just as we are thrilled to be supporting it as a local business.”
