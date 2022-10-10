Chef Nick Nairn celebrates World Porridge Day today with charity, Mary’s Meals.

Dear Editor,

As a chef, I have the pleasure of creating dishes with so many beautiful ingredients – but I still say you can’t beat a steaming bowl of delicious porridge to kick start your day.

On World Porridge Day I have joined charity Mary’s Meals in celebrating the real difference a simple mug of porridge can make to hungry children around the world.

Mary’s Meals serves nutritious school meals to 2,279,941 children in 20 of the world’s poorest countries. With the promise of a daily meal, this incredible charity is helping to attract hungry children into the classroom, where – instead of working or looking for food – they can gain an education that can be their ladder out of poverty.

In Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, a steaming mug of vitamin-enriched porridge is helping thousands of little ones to learn and grow and look to a brighter future.

It costs just 8p a day to feed a child with Mary’s Meals, meaning every donation – no matter how small – will make an enormous difference.

I’d love for your readers to join me in supporting Mary’s Meals to transform more young lives every day through a simple, tasty bowl of porridge.

You can find out more about the work of Mary’s Meals by visiting marysmeals.org.uk

Nick Nairn, Michelin star chef and television presenter

