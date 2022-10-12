Staff from law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM) have raised funds as part of the ‘Step Up for SAMH’ campaign run by the Scottish Association of Mental Health charity.

Team members in the St Andrew Square office took part in 14 days of physical activity logging their achievements on the Strava fitness app to help raise vital funds for the organisation which offers mental health support services to people all over Scotland.

Staff from the firm’s five offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Dunfermline and Dunblane, ran, swam and cycled their way through the two weeks, clocking up a total of 854.66km and a total of 204 hours and 32 minutes of exercise.

The teams were then given a well-deserved break in the form of a joint coffee morning to help boost their fundraising total to more than £1,600, which was also a prime opportunity to discuss mental health and wellbeing with colleagues.

Alison Marshall, Partner at WJM, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support SAMH in their work across Scotland and in our community, giving support to those that need it. Their knowledge, skill and will to help others is more important than ever.

“Thankfully, mental health is being taken increasingly more seriously across the board now, and promoting good mental health in the workplace is an incredibly important part of this progress.”

“We know SAMH does wonderful work and it’s a pleasure to support them. I am so grateful to the Edinburgh team for how much effort they’ve put into this campaign.”

