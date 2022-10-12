While it might have been a Monday night in Glasgow, fans of Roxy Music made it feel more like a Saturday.

On the bus from Edinburgh, glamorous fans celebrated the live return of the art rock luminaries with aplomb.

The reissue on vinyl for their back catalogue also celebrates this 50th anniversary tour. It was an opportunity to see one of the most influential groups of all time – and perhaps the last chance. The sense of occasion was palpable during the opener Re-Make/Re-Model which sounds as fresh and imaginative as it did in 1972.

PHOTO Richard Purden

Original drummer Paul Thompson hammers the beat at the centre of it all while Andy McKay’s definitive sax sets the tone for an exhilarating evening. Ladytron also from their self-titled debut and used to great effect in Todd Hayne’s Velvet Goldmine film sounds magnificent.

While some audience members were critical of Bryan Ferry’s voice, I had no problem with the slightly altered register, unlike a Bob Dylan concert recognising songs didn’t turn into a sport. On the contrary, Ferry was in fine form, talking to the Hydro crowd, he seemed genuinely enamoured to be there. Who could contest his smooth brilliance during the triumvirate of Ferry magic Dance Away, More Than This and Avalon?

Over ten years Roxy Music sound like two different bands – if only more acts would follow their template. After a glorious cover of John Lennon’s Jealous Guy, they finished with Do The Strand, while there was no guest appearance from the other Brian (Eno) his spirit was everywhere.

Roxy Music has reminded us (while inviting a new generation) why they are one of the most important bands of the last 50 years.

Photo Richard Purden

Like this: Like Loading...