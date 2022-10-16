Robbie Neilson anxiously awaits medical repots on Peter Haring who was carried off with a head injury in the later stages of Hearts’ 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie.

The 29-year-old Austrian midfielder came on as a second-half substitute and Hearts’ manager Neilson told BBC Sports Scotland that the injury was a worry. The Tynecastle side already have a long injury list already.

Andy Halliday also limped out of the game in the first-half and on Haring, the manager said: “The medical people are looking after him and he seems to be in a decent condition.

“We’ll assess him over the next couple of days and go through the concussion protocols and see where he is.”

He was pleased that Hearts continue to make chances, but disappointed that his men had once again missed them.

Neilson (pictured at The Orium training ground by Nigel Duncan) said: “We made chances against Kilmarnock and didn’t take them and we lost two sloppy goals, but the frustrating thing is that we’re creating chances and not taking them and giving up easy goals. They (Aberdeen) did not have to work too hard for their goals.”

Aberdeen have now won their last six home matches against the Jambos and their manager Jim Goodwin thought his side were deserved winners on the day. He opted for a back three and Goodwin said the tactic worked.

