Premier Sports Elite League: Dundee Stars 1, Belfast Giants 7; Glasgow Clan 4, Coventry Blaze 5 (after shootout); Nottingham Panthers 1, Fife Flyers 3.

Fife Flyers stunned the near 5,000 fans at Nottingham when they claimed a 3-1 road win, their first points of the league season at their fifth attempt.

Christian Hausinger opened the scoring after six minutes for the Kirkcaldy club but Kelly Summers levelled nine minutes later.

Zack Phillips fired Fife ahead after 30 minutes and Shawn Cameron completed the scoring with less than four minutes remaining in a game in which Flyers’ netminder Shane Owen (pictured) was a busy man as the Scots were outshot 41-30.

Glasgow Clan claimed their first point of the season in a 5-4 shootout defeat by Coventry Blaze, former player Colton Yellow Horn scoring the game-winner after the sides were tied at 4-4 at the end of regulation and sudden death overtime.

On Tayside, Dundee Stars were thrashed 7-1 by Belfast Giants with Mark Cooper and captain David Goodwin both scoring doubles. Philippe Sanche netted Dundee’s consolation goal.

