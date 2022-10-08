A new exhibition has just opened at the Central Library created by military historian Eduard Stehlik.

The display tells the story of the relationship between the Special Operations Executive (a volunteer force), Czech and Slovak agents and Scotland. It will remain in place until 14 October 2022.

Exiles from Czechoslovakia were trained in Scotland and there is a memorial at Arisaig to those who died during World War II, an appropriate spot as many agents completed their training there.

Memorial plaque unveiled at 34 Lauder Road PHOTO Veronika MacLeod

Blue Plaque

Veronika MacLeod, Czech Honorary Consul, told The Edinburgh Reporter that she recently unveiled a commemorative blue plaque at the former Scottish-Czechoslovak House at 34 Lauder Road. The official ceremony was attended by Ms Alenka Soukup, daughter of Dr and Mrs Soukup, who founded the house in 1940, and Fiona and John Dodds, present owners of the house. The blue plaque was sponsored by Denham Mather and the historian Eduard Stehlik was also present at the ceremony.

Ms MacLeod said: “It has taken me years of research to rediscover this house and amazing history. Also the house was visited by soldiers who did Operation Anthropoid 80 years ago. The house was officially opened by President Beneš and Dr. Lumír Soukup in 1941.

“It was a holiday place and home from home for Czechoslovak soldiers and thanks to British Council and Czech Government in exile became a cultural hub for Scottish public. It inspired the beginnings of The Edinburgh International Festival.

“There was nothing written this year in any Scottish newspaper about the 80th anniversary of Anthropoid that Scotland played big part in. Our soldiers in SOE trained in Arisaig. I help with fundraising for renovation of the memorial in Arisaig,and I would love people to know about it.”

To find out more about the fundraising project to refurbish the Parachute Memorial to Czechoslovak soldiers in Arisaig, or to donate to it click here.

Like this: Like Loading...