The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, has delayed the budget by two weeks.
Instead of making new financial announcements on Halloween the Chancellor will now come to the Despatch Box on 17 November.
He said his number one priority is stability and restoring confidence that the UK is a “country that pays its way”. The medium term fiscal plan is considered extremely important and will reflect debt falling over the medium term
Commenting on the delay to the UK Government’s budgetary plans Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “This is an unwelcome and unnecessary delay by the UK Government which simply creates more economic uncertainty at a time when households, businesses and the wider economy all need as much certainty and stability as possible.
“It risks impacting on the timing of the Scottish Government’s own budget plans as we will now need to wait two and a half weeks longer than previously proposed to see what the effect of UK tax and spending plans will be on devolved budgets.
“Above all, it is essential that the Chancellor heeds warnings not to impose renewed austerity, which would only worsen the extreme pressures already being faced by people and businesses as a result of inflation, rising interest rates and other economic factors.
“The Scottish Parliament will be kept informed regarding the timing of the Emergency Budget Review statement and will be consulted on any potential impact the UK Government’s delay will have on the timing of the 2023-24 Scottish Budget.”
Two late fitness decisions for Neilson in Europe
Robbie Neilson, Hearts’ manager, confirmed that it was “touch and go” with two players ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League tie with Latvian side RFS at Tynecastle (kick-off 20.00) on Thursday. Neilson said: “We will have a few back in and a few out and we’ll see on Thursday when we will make a…
30th French Film Festival launches next week
The only francophone film festival in the UK showcasing a glittering, stimulating and, at times, challenging array of films in cinemas and online via Curzon’s streaming platform, ‘Curzon at Home’, the 30th French Film Festival UK will screen across the nations. Beginning in 1992 in Glasgow and Edinburgh, the Festival has grown exponentially in scope…
Leith hotel’s extension – planning approval revoked
A Leith hotel’s bid to build an extension has fallen through following a dispute between owners and the council over a contribution of £55,000 towards the trams. Constitution Street’s GPO Cafe and Rooms was granted planning permission last year for a two-storey extension to the B-listed building, which until the 1960s housed Leith’s post office.…
Trams ready for rugby fans
Rugby fans off to watch Scotland at home to Australia on Saturday can take the tram from Edinburgh Airport or St Andrew Square or any of the stops along the way to the BT Murrayfield stadium. And Edinburgh Trams can sell you an advance ticket to make your journey even smoother. This is the first…
Final whistle marks end of studies for first graduates of new sports degree
Edinburgh Napier University is celebrating the achievements of two trailblazing sports officiating graduates. Christina Barrow and Clare Daniels are the first to be handed the red scroll after completing the world’s first taught Masters degree of its kind – designed specifically for referees and umpires. Christina took on the three-year programme with ENU alongside her work…
The pros and cons of student flats at Jock’s Lodge
A public meeting was held last week when a planning application for student flats at Jock’s Lodge was the main topic of discussion. The campaign group, Save Jock’s Lodge, came to a conclusion with most people saying they are against the student flats development by developers Alumno – who have responded below. The meeting attracted…
