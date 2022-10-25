Everyone is invited to the Connect Four Open House from 10am to 3pm on Thursday 24 November, at the Connect Four space at 1 Waterfront Avenue, EH5 1SG.

People Know How and Edinburgh Palette have collaborated on the Connect Four space, a space for cross-sectoral collaboration and social innovation in the heart of North Edinburgh’s evolving Waterfront area.

The space is now open to new tenant enquiries from any groups or organisations looking for office space.

A spokesman for the groups said: “On Thursday 24 November, we’re opening our doors to the public for our Connect Four Open House at 1 Waterfront Avenue. All are welcome to come and get a first look at this beautiful bright space, from prospective tenants looking to lease desk space to those interested in learning more about our ethos of connecting four across the four sectors to drive social innovation.”

