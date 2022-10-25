Everyone is invited to the Connect Four Open House from 10am to 3pm on Thursday 24 November, at the Connect Four space at 1 Waterfront Avenue, EH5 1SG.
People Know How and Edinburgh Palette have collaborated on the Connect Four space, a space for cross-sectoral collaboration and social innovation in the heart of North Edinburgh’s evolving Waterfront area.
The space is now open to new tenant enquiries from any groups or organisations looking for office space.
A spokesman for the groups said: “On Thursday 24 November, we’re opening our doors to the public for our Connect Four Open House at 1 Waterfront Avenue. All are welcome to come and get a first look at this beautiful bright space, from prospective tenants looking to lease desk space to those interested in learning more about our ethos of connecting four across the four sectors to drive social innovation.”
Liz Truss makes final speech in Downing Street
The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has made her final speech in Downing Street before leaving to pay a visit to His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace to intimate her resignation. She becomes the UK Prime Minister who has served the shortest term in history. Rishi Sunak will become the 57th Prime Minister when…
Cameron praise despite defeat but frustration for Fife
Glasgow Clan’s nightmare start to the Elite League ice hockey season continued with defeat No 15, this time after a 4-3 sudden death overtime reverse at Coventry Blaze. The bottom-markers have three points from nine games in the Premier Sports Elite League, two adrift of second-bottom Fife with both having played nine league games. Nottingham Panthers are eighth on…
Late Tweedie winner for Grange sinks gutsy Clydesdale
Grange coach Stevie Grubb reflected on Saturday’s late winner against gutsy Clydesdale and urged his men to produce an action replay of their first quarter form when they next take the field. Cammie Lothian netted with seconds left to maintain the club’s unblemished six-game record with a 3-2 success over the Glasgow side who traditionally…
New defibrillator installed in Polwarth
A new defibrillator is now operational in Polwarth. Funded by the local community, for the local community, the life-saving equipment was installed in memory of local Polwarth Tavern publican Alan Laidlaw, who sadly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in 2020. Now, assisted by St John Scotland, locals have been given free training on how to…
Councillor calls for YouTube block to be lifted
A councillor who has been inundated with emails from pupils, teachers and parents after access to YouTube was blocked in Edinburgh schools has called on the council to let youngsters back on the site. Cllr Christopher Cowdy described the move as an “overreaction”. It came following reports some pupils had viewed “concerning material” on their school…
Green Action Trust explores interlinked green spaces in West Edinburgh
Green Action Trust explores “ground-breaking opportunity” to secure interlinked green spaces in West Edinburgh Scotland’s leading environmental regeneration charity, Green Action Trust, has confirmed it is exploring the possibility of creating inter-linked green spaces in the commercial and residential developments planned for West Edinburgh. The project, under the concept name Eden Link, would embed biodiversity…
