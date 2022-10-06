The annual Christian Aid Sale of Pictures and Scottish Books takes place from 18-22 October at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church in George Street.

Now in its 50th year, the October sale will focus on artworks and Scottish books and is looking to add to the £1 million plus raised over the last 10 years which supports Christian Aid’s work to improve the lives of those most in need around the world.

The sale includes works by eminent artists from across Scotland and the UK, past and present. Of particular note are pictures by Douglas Davies, Richard Demarco, Carola Gordon, Sir John Leighton, Brent Millar, and Ann Oram.

The wide range of artworks at the sale – from oils and acrylics to etchings, drawing and prints – are sold at prices to suit everyone, from the seasoned collector to the first-time buyer.

Christian Aid picture and book sale 18-22 October – Photo credit St Andrew’s and St George’s Church Facebook page

The Scottish Books section offers more than 3,000 volumes from the wealth of Scottish literature, with signed first editions donated by leading contemporary Scots writers, collectable out-of-print titles and some particularly fine art books.

Proceeds from the sale of pictures will go to this year’s Christian Aid Harvest Appeal which supports the East Africa Hunger Crisis Appeal.

Opening hours are 10am-5pm Tuesday to Friday and until 7pm Thursday. Saturday 10am-3pm with a coffee morning and jewellery and gifts until noon.

Like this: Like Loading...