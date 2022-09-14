Following its purchase by Karma Group, a collection of worldwide luxury resorts established by British entrepreneur John Spence, Karma Lake of Menteith is able to offer its guests the opportunity to taste a very special red wine created and blended by John Spence himself, together with his 90-year-old father, Mike.

A 2019 Bordeaux, the wine, which John has named Père et Fils, is made with a higher percentage of Left Bank Cabernet Sauvignon, with a split of 70% Cabernet, 15% Merlot, and 15% Cabernet Franc.

John and his father are depicted enjoying the wine on the label of this very special wine, having commissioned a fantastic illustration which shows them in a beautiful vineyard.

Since 2016, wine connoisseur John has curated his own collection of fine wines, a handpicked list offering vintages and boutique wines from some of the world’s most renowned labels. He has been assisted by some of the world leading wine experts, such as the Australian Sommelier, John Jens. Recent additions include a rosé from France’s Carcassonne, home to Karma Chateau de Samary. A new Sauvignon Blanc, from Pascal Jolivet, will be joining the portfolio in the next couple of months.

Other Karma Group wines include a Chianti from Tuscany, rosés from both Provence and Australia, a Beaujolais from France, and a Burgundy, also from France.

As part of Karma Group’s ethos of creating experiences for guests, the wines are available to sample and enjoy across all resorts. Karma Group also hosts numerous wine tasting events through its exclusive member’s benefits scheme, Karma Club.

And it does not end with wine. Karma Group is additionally involved in the world of fine spirits. A signature handcrafted small batch gin has also been added to the Karma cellar, a spirit crafted from botanicals sourced from the destinations where the group’s resorts, hotels, and retreats are located. The most recent addition to the Karma spirits repertoire is Coachbuilt Whisky, developed by Formula One legend Jenson Button. Karma Group is the official resort partner for this premium blended single malt which is being rolled out initially across the resorts in the UK and Europe.

“Whisky is particularly apt for Karma Lake of Menteith as we have our own Whisky “Malt Vault” here in the Hotel,” said General Manager, Chris Diplock. “This cosy nook, just off the main bar, offers a top notch selection of quality single Malt whiskies from all over Scotland, including rarer varieties, Campbeltown whiskies, and bottles from the local distillery, Deanston, which is just along the road.”

“Making sure our guests have access to exceptional wines and spirits of all types is all part and parcel of the Karma Group experience,” added Chris. “We want them to feel special the whole time they are with us. Many of our products are unique to us and certainly inspire conversation and debate.”

“Our founder and Group Chairman, John Spence, is very passionate about his curated collections, whether it’s a fine wine, such as the Bordeaux blended with his father, or collaborating with a local artisan producer to bring the Karma Group name to a special cheese, a local preserve, or some other delicious foodstuff.”

Chris ended by saying that the new ‘Père et Fils’ wine had certainly raised a smile amongst guests as John has said on the back of the bottle that guests are to thank his father if they think the wine is good, and to blame him if they think that it is bad!

“Everyone who has tried it thinks it’s fantastic,” said Chris. “2019 was an exceptional year for Bordeaux wine, hence why John chose to add one to his collection, so I don’t think he has anything at all to worry about!”

“He told us all it was a very special and treasured experience for him to blend the wine with this father, I know they had an amazing time.”

