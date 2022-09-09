Temporary road closures have been put in place in the city centre, as Edinburgh prepares to host major ceremonial events to mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen over the coming days.

Further closures are planned and significant disruption is expected as full details are confirmed by The Royal Household in due course.

The City of Edinburgh Council is working with The Scottish Government and Police Scotland on Operation Unicorn to safely accommodate the thousands of people expected to line the city’s streets as people pay their respects.

Members of the public are advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre (particularly the Old Town) during this period. People should regularly check The City of Edinburgh Council website, which is being updated with details of which roads will be closed and other public transport information.

People can also follow the relevant transport agencies, Scottish Government and Royal Household for up-to-date advice.

Mourners wishing to take part in any of the events are advised to plan ahead and take account of the weather conditions, limited facilities and the likelihood of spending long periods at the roadside.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “On behalf of the whole city of Edinburgh, I offer our heartfelt condolences to all the members of the royal family at this time of sadness and sorrow.

“Our city is highly experienced in handling major events, and we are working closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to safely accommodate the large crowds of visitors who will wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family over the next few days.

“Given the scale and significance of these ceremonial events, we have to be prepared for significant disruption across the city, but particularly in the city centre. We’re closely with our partners to manage this as best we can and to keep residents, businesses and visitors updated on all plans.

“We are also urging everyone to consider their travel needs and avoid any journeys through the city centre where possible. If they do need to travel, we’re asking them to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and follow the very latest travel advice.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit www.edinburgh.gov.uk, www.gov.scot and www.royal.uk.

The @edintravel traffic information team will be carefully monitoring the city’s roads, sharing the latest information on disruption and diversions on Twitter.

Users should also follow Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams to keep people informed about their services.

HM THe QUeen died on 8 September 2022 and Edinburgh is getting ready for major public events in the next few days PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...