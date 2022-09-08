An Edinburgh-headquartered space marketing company has announced plans to add several new starts to its roster.

Ever-growing AstroAgency is on the hunt for new staff to join its marketing, technical and public relations support teams.

Despite only just surpassing its first two years of trading, the strategic communications and market intelligence firm dedicated solely to the commercial space sector, has recently managed to secure its 40th client project – making the demand for internal expansion a necessity.

AstroAgency is looking to employ a Marketing Project Manager who will lead the customer relationship experience of a set number of clients, whilst working alongside the company’s marketing and technical teams.

In addition, Account Executives are being hired to support Account Managers to deliver strong results, while a Digital Content Creation Specialist will come onboard to create, manage and deliver digital content using a range of techniques across social and online platforms.

One Technical Specialist tasked at delivering in-depth market analyses of the space industry is also being sought to reinforce the firm’s ‘secret sauce’, combining marketing expertise with space industry knowledge to firstly identify new revenue opportunities for clients, before then delivering a marketing strategy to pinpoint the target audience.

Finally, the company seeks to appoint an Executive Assistant who will work directly with the firm’s senior management team, including Scottish space entrepreneur Daniel Smith, in coordinating internal and external communications.

AstroAgency’s Chief Operating Officer Daria Filichkina said: “The first two years proved our concept around providing strategic guidance and communications to companies already working within, or seeking to join, the incredibly fast-growing but admittedly niche commercial space industry.

“Having recently completed projects for the UK Space Agency, Australian Government, Science and Technology Facilities Council, New Anglia LEP and Scottish Enterprise, we have noticed an opportunity to also grow our work with public sector bodies as they develop a clearer understanding and need for space-related services.

“These appointments will arrive at a crucial point in our evolution and we’re delighted to be in a position where we can recruit multiple people in one sitting.The whole team is looking forward to working with lots of new faces!”

The announcement comes off the back of the firm recently bolstering its PR expertise through the acquisition of highly regarded space journalist Clive Simpson.

Clive has worked in the international space sector for three decades, editing trade papers across the UK, Europe and the United States.

Together with UK staff based in Scotland, Wales and the South West of England, the business has team members in European space hubs and works across the industry value chain from satellite manufacture and launch to downstream data analysis. Clients include Prestwick Spaceport, Euroconsult, Trade in Space, Global Surface Intelligence and electronic subsystem manufacturer Alpha Data.

Marketing Manager Lara Zanoni said: “We’re in a fortunate position, writing regional strategies in the most exciting and innovative of markets, while helping build awareness around how access to space can be leveraged to support our daily lives.

“This includes economic benefits from data insights for businesses, technology transfer and job creation, as well as environmental benefits through monitoring climate change, identifying illegal fishing or mining practices, and tracking endangered species. Space helps by aiding society as a whole by also enabling key services that we use every day, from credit card transactions and GPS to weather forecasting.”

Zanoni added “AstroAgency’s core mission is to change the perception of space from being solely based on astronauts and expensive governmental missions to include the everyday ways that space companies support life on Earth, while highlighting the sector’s role in environmental protection, particularly as key players look to incorporate sustainable practices into their technology development.”

“Ultimately, we hope that by sharing the opportunities of a thriving commercial space sector we will help draw more businesses and job seekers into the industry.”

AstroAgency offers a wide range of technical and non-technical organisations support in growing their activity in the global space sector. Their unique combination of strategic marketing support, brand building techniques, space media coverage, technical knowledge and all-important market intelligence has seen the award nominated firm quickly secure the position as leaders in this specific market.

All positions available are remote based, with applications for the roles currently open. More information can be found by visiting AstroAgency’s recruitment page .

Like this: Like Loading...