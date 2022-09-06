The Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival is delighted to be back in the cinema, welcoming film fans to its 9th Edition, and offering audiences in-person screenings and events featuring a total of 22 films in Spanish over the months of October and November.

The 2022 festival has a vibrant and varied programme, offering something for all ages and tastes. The 9th edition of the Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival will be held from the 1st of October until the 5th of November in person.

The festivals main showcase features the unmissable work of highly acclaimed Spanish female directors like Icíar Bollaín with her powerful, Goya-awarded ‘Maixabel’ the ESFF 2022 opening night film and Carla Simón with her spellbinding, Golden Bear-winning ‘Alcarràs’. Juan Miguel del Castillo brings the gripping thriller’ La Maniobra de la Tortuga’ and Daniel Guzmán with the riveting comedy ‘Canallas’.

El Rey de Todo el Mundo (The King of the Whole World) © Gustavo Herrera Taboada

Continuing ESFF’s commitment to profiling emerging Spanish and Latin American talent, the festival are pleased to introduce Melina León with Peruvian social justice film ‘Canción sin Nombre’, Izaskun Arandia with the trans community-centred documentary ‘My Way Out’, and Micaela Gonzalo with Argentinian family drama ‘La Chica Nueva’.

For something completely different, especially if you’re into singing and dancing, audiences will love recent Spanish hits like ‘Explota explota’ from Nacho Alvarez and El cover from ‘Secún de la Rosa’. ESFF also has the honour to feature two musicals by Spanish master Carlos Saura: his timeless flamenco-inspired ‘Bodas de sangre’, and his latest Mexican-centred ‘El rey de todo el mundo’.

A special acknowledgement goes to the work of Laura Hojman and Nuria Capdevilla who bring to life the memories of twentieth-century Spanish and Latin-American women who have largely been unrecognized. Both directors will be at the festival in person to present their respective films, ‘A las mujeres de España’, María Lejárraga and the latest work of CartasVivas.

Explota Explota © Patricia Rueda

ESFF audiences will be joined by a variety of award-winning directors and film industry professionals such as Iciar Bollaín, Javier de Marco, Laura Hojman and Melina León, alongside a number of academics including Professors Nuria Capdevila and Santiago Fouz Hernández who will be leading Q&As and panel discussions throughout the festival.

This year ESFF is providing discounted prices for young audiences for all in-person film events.

The ESFF schools programme returns with a special screening of ‘La jaula de oro’ for schools at 10.00 a.m. on Wednesday the 3rd of November, and ‘Zipi y Zape’ on Thursday the 6th, at 10.00 a.m. The ESFF schools programme will also be held in Manchester this year, at the Instituto Cervantes, as well as in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Zipi y Zape © Patricia Rueda

Marian A. Aréchaga, director of Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival said: “The last couple of years have been challenging for the film and cultural industry. We are delighted to be back at the cinemas and make our festival a place to share experiences together. The festival shines a light on the best in Spanish cinema and TV and we are thrilled to feature bold and exciting works from a broad spectrum of talent.

“The festival team is extremely grateful to the institutions that have helped us to create a platform where Spanish and British industry professionals can meet.”

For the full programme https://www.edinburghspanishfilmfestival.com/en/

Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival counts on the support of the Spanish Ministry of Culture, the Spanish Embassy in London, the University of Edinburgh, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and Creative Scotland.

Like this: Like Loading...