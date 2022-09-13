Her Majesty The Queen left Scotland on Tuesday afternoon and has been flown to London where the coffin will Lie in State ahead of Monday’s State Funeral.

People across the country have paid their respects, attending remembrance events and reflected fondly on a life of service to Scotland.

The departure this evening from Edinburgh Airport concludes the ceremonial events programme in Scotland, known as Operation Unicorn, as the whole nation continues to mourn The Queen’s passing.

Around 33,000 people filed past Her Majesty The Queen’s Coffin, Lying at Rest in St Giles Cathedral to pay their respects.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Scotland has bid a final and poignant farewell to our much loved Elizabeth, Queen of Scots.

“Over these past few days we have seen just how much Her Majesty meant to the people of Scotland.

“As anticipated, people from all walks of life gathered across the country and in our capital city to pay tribute to the only Monarch most of us have ever known.

“The scenes on Sunday as Her Majesty’s cortege made the journey from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and then yesterday and today as thousands gathered along the Royal Mile and queued to enter St Giles to see the Queen’s Coffin, will forevermore form a very special part of the history of Scotland.

“The sympathy and good wishes of Scotland for The King and Royal Family has also been evident in these last few days, and on behalf of the Parliament and people of Scotland, I continue to offer my heartfelt condolences to all of Her Majesty’s Family.

“I also want to record my sincere thanks to, and admiration for the many public servants who have worked tirelessly in recent days and over many years to develop and, when the time sadly came, implement Operation Unicorn.

“Thousands across the emergency services, local authorities, armed forces, volunteer networks, transport and government agencies have helped ensure that Scotland paid fitting tribute to The Queen, and that Scots from all walks of life could celebrate the unparalleled contribution She made in her 70-year reign. The events of recent days have provided a sincere, solemn and fitting tribute from the people of Scotland to Her Majesty The Queen.

“Scotland has now bid our Queen of Scots a sad, but fond farewell. We will not see her like again.”

