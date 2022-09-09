Challenge Cup: Glasgow Clan 5, Fife Flyers 6 (at Braehead)

Fife Flyers lost their two pre-season games to Glasgow Clan and Dundee Stars but that disappointing start to the new season was erased when the under-strength squad claimed a 6-5 Challenge Cup win at Glasgow Clan thanks to a final period goal blitz.

Clan won 5-3 last weekend at Kirkcaldy but the West of Scotland club suffered an early shock when Zac Phillips counted for Fife 2min 44sec into the clash.

However, the teams were locked at 1-1 after the first session, captain Mathieu Roy levelling for the home side after 14 minutes.

And the Glasgow side moved 3-1 ahead by the second break, Roy scoring his and Glasgow’s second after 27 minutes and former Fife defenceman, Colton Waltz, adding another just over a minute later.

The scoreline stayed that way until the second break but winger Shawn Cameron was set up by Reece Harsch for Flyers second to cut the deficit to one after 41min 41sec and the sides were level when Finnish forward Janne Kivilahti levelled at 3-3 in the 47th minute.

Then Christian Hausinger claimed a power play goal 36 seconds later to edge the Kirkcaldy club 4-3 ahead.

Cameron netted his second and Fife’s fifth from a five-on-three power play after 48min 44sec and Cameron claimed his hat-trick to make it 6-3 for the visitors only 43 seconds after that tto stun the home fans who witnessed six goals going into the back of their net at Braehead for the second time in six days.

Gary Haden netted for Clan on the power play tto make it 6-4 with less than two minutes left and Glasgow coach Malcolm Cameron withdrew his netminder to have six skaters in a desperate bit to get something from the game.

Canadian-born centre ice Haden found the net again to make it 6-5 with 58min 33sec played but they were unable to break through again.

On Saturday, fired-up Fife, whose associate coach is Jeff Hutchins from Edinburgh, entertain Dundee Stars (19.15) in the Challenge Cup.

