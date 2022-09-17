Glasgow Clan and Dundee Stars are both desperately looking to bounce back after defeats when they clash head-on at Braehead in the Challenge Cup on Saturday (7pm).

Malcolm Cameron’s Clan have lost both their opening cup games, a 6-5 reverse at home to injury-hit Fife Flyers and a 4-3 defeat at Dundee.

They come in fresh after a full week of practice and an in-depth scrutiny of game tape following their disappointing result at Dundee.

Dundee’s new coach Jeff Mason saw his previously unblemished Challenge Cup record snapped with a 5-2 home defeat to Fife Flyers in a televised game on Thursday on Tayside but they still lead the four-team section with Fife level on four points in second spot and third-placed Clan pointless after two.

Cameron revealed: “We have really broken down the game in Dundee last Sunday with some good video sessions. We have tightened up in areas we identified.”

He added: “We’ve had a lot of it is repetition in practice as well as letting them (the players) see where they‘ve make their mistakes.”

Fife Flyers travel to Belfast Giants, a team tipped for silverware again this season, also in the Challenge Cup with the Northern Irish combine opening their Challenge Cup campaign.

The Kirkcaldy club’s head coach Todd Dutiaume believes the match in Northern Ireland on Saturday (7pm) and the return at Kirkcaldy on Sunday (6pm) will be a real barometer for their chances of success this term.

The experienced Canadian was pleased with the 5-2 road win at Dundee on Thursday which reversed a disappointing 3-0 home defeat at Kirkcaldy last Saturday to Stars.

And he praised 35-year-old Chris Lawrence, who only arrived from Australia on Tuesday and has not played a competitive game since early this year after breaking an ankle playing for Fife at Kirkcaldy, and top goaltender Shane Owen (pictured).

Dutiaume said: “Chris flew half way across the world to get here after coaching Melbourne Mustangs during the summer. He did a great job for us. Not only his competitiveness but his leadership and experience shines through. His love for the game is infections and the guys get right in behind him.”

Lawrence scored Flyers third on a breakaway and vastly-experienced netminder Owen made 39 saves during the game at Dundee. His opposite number Anton Svensson had 14 to deal with and Dutiaume said: “Shane (Owen) does what he does and he is one of the best in the business. That’s why we wrapped him up on a two-year deal as he is going to go out and win you games like that.”

Like this: Like Loading...