For Beatles fans wishing to delve deeper into the life of George Harrison and his back catalogue, this is a good place to start.

West End actor Daniel Taylor fronts this show with a relaxed style that covers everything from the songwriter’s spiritual life to his work with Handmade Films funding classic British films such as Withnail and I, and A Private Function. The tracks are placed to tell ‘the quiet Beatle’s story through his solo career, The Travelling Wilburys and of course The Beatles.

There are some beautiful guitar tones delivered during While My Guitar Gently Weeps and Something. Among the musical standouts are George’s 1971 stand-alone Bangla Desh single and the lesser-known history behind it. Also, Dark Sweet Lady is another less familiar cut Harrison wrote about his second wife Olivia.

The songs from his classic solo triple long-player 1970 All Things Must Pass are as good as anything he wrote with the Beatles and this remains one of the stand-out solo records among any post-split album released by the Fab Four.

These songs will be spinning around your head for days and long after you see Something About George.

