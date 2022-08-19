It’s astonishing to believe New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84) by Simple Minds will turn 40 next month.

The band finished their tour in style with a second night in Edinburgh playing the classic 1982 album in its entirety in aid of UNICEF and children in Ukraine. Before we get down to this “New Gold Dream business” as Jim Kerr suggests the Minds launch with Waterfront, perhaps there’s no better opener to get the crowd on side as this timeless anthem blasts out into the Edinburgh night.

Kerr pounds the stage as hard as drummer Cherisse Osei thunders around the kit and she recovers well from some technical difficulties early on. Backing vocalist Sarah Brown is a powerhouse during Book Of Brilliant Things and she enjoys a tangible stage chemistry with Kerr. It was a nice touch that Herbie Hancock played the Edinburgh Playhouse earlier in the festival, he appeared on the original album back in 1982 when the band were still in their early 20s.

Singing Hunter And The Hunted, the song on which he guested sounds as fresh and relevant as ever. We are reminded that Simple Minds were a European band impacted by the sounds, fashions and culture of the wider world. In essence, those influences come through in tracks such as the Kraftwerk-influenced King Is White And In The Crowd.

The string of hit singles that helped take the band to a different level have lost none of their mystery or potency. Someone Somewhere in Summertime and Glittering Prize provide spine-tingling moments in terms of creating an other-worldly atmosphere. Simple Minds remain in a league of their own when it comes to that and the band were a significant influence on U2 with Bono suggesting as much when he selected the track on BBC’s Desert Island Discs of late.

Charlie Burchill PHOTO by Richard Purden

Charlie Burchill shines during the lead for Promised You A Miracle while the band get locked into an exquisite groove during Big Sleep. Simple Minds rewrote the rock rulebook about what could be possible and 40 years on it remains a riveting experience to hear it performed live in its entirety.

Simple Minds played at Summer Sessions in Princes Street Gardens.

PHOTO of Him Kerr by Richard Purden

