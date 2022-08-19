Camille Saint-Saens’ comedic and romantic music suite inspires Circa’s salute to the animals. From street dancing, elephants, comedy chickens, rattling bones of the dinosaurs and vaudeville hair lice, it’s a journey through the world of feather, hoof and fin.

Circa’s internationally acclaimed acrobats deliver amazing physical feats with beauty, humour and a huge dose of charm. Their strength and agility is something to behold.

Due to their their various circus skills and engagement with the audience, there isn’t a moment not to be entranced. Combined with music and animation that takes you to another realm this is a must see show for children and adults alike.

Until 28 August, 15.00

Houseofoz.co.uk

Kings Hall 41a South Clerk Street Venue 73C

Tickets here

