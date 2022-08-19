College of Art Graduate show is aglow with students creative spark.

A new stream of design and artistic talent are revealing their fresh creations at Edinburgh College of Art’s Graduate Show which takes place from 20 to 26 August.

The week-long exhibition will offer a captivating visual display of more than 150 postgraduate students’ portfolios.

Illustrations inspired by family dynamics, a film profiling a complex father-son relationship and an ecological city design inspired by the structure of a dining table are among the highlights.

The visionary works – which explore new possibilities for the disciplines of Art, Design, Architecture and Landscape Architecture – will be on show from 20 to 26 August at Lauriston Place.

The Graduate Show is taking place across two venues – the University’s Edinburgh College of Art Main Building and Evolution House and is part of the Edinburgh Art Festival, which attracts audiences from around the world.

Entry is free and booking is encouraged. Visitors can reserve their place via the ECA website.

The dynamic designs on show draw on a range of influences and themes including sustainable design, cities of the future and the complexities of human relationships.

The work reflects the spectrum of design and artistic skills training on offer at Edinburgh College of Art, including emerging disciplines such as artificial intelligence, digital art and immersive experiences.

Artistic collaboration is a key part of postgraduate training for students and there are example of group portfolios also on display. The students’ portfolios can also be viewed on the Graduate Show website.

Viewers from more than 100 countries have visited the online hub since its launch last year.

Jill Martin Boualaxai – Contemporary Art Practice MA (Hons) PHOTO Neil Hanna Photography

ECA Principal, Professor Juan Cruz, said: “At Edinburgh College of Art we have a firm belief in the value of sharing new possibilities. This show provides a unique insight into the creative minds of the future, and an important glimpse into how they are adapting to a rapidly changing world. We are immensely proud of the commitment and energy of our students and staff who make this exhibition happen.”

This year’s Masters Show features portfolios from a number of programmes including MA Design for Change; MA Interior, Architectural and Spatial Design; MA Illustration; MA Graphic Design; MA/MSc Design Informatics; MA Film Directing; MFA Glass, MA Contemporary Art Practice, MA Material Practice and ESALA – Edinburgh School of Architecture and Landscape.

For access to the Graduate Show website go to: www.eca.ed.ac.uk/graduateshow

Wenya Cai – Graphic Design MA (Hons) PHOTO Neil Hanna Photography

Koko Zhang – Illustration MA (Hons) PHOTO Neil Hanna Photography

Adelaide Grosse – Illustration MA (Hons)PHOTO – Neil Hanna Photography

Dora Zheng – Graphic Design MA (Hons)PHOTO Neil Hanna Photography

Francesca Grech – Illustration MA (Hons) PHOTO Neil Hanna Photography

Meera Xue – Illustration MA (Hons) PHOTO Neil Hanna Photography

Jo Fleming Smith – Contemporary Art Practice MA (Hons) PHOTO Neil Hanna Photography

