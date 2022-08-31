Detectives investigating the murder of Peter Coshan who was last seen alive in Edinburgh are appealing for information to trace the movements of a motor vehicle in the Borders and in Northumberland between Monday, 15 August, 2022 and Tuesday, 16 August, 2022.

They are particularly interested in sightings of an older style dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra, which has a 57 registration plate, as enquiries continue to find Peter.

Officers have released images of a vehicle they are appealing for information about.

Detectives believe the movements of this vehicle are central to the investigation and are appealing for the public’s help in trying to find out more about them.

This is a large area and more detailed information is required so officers can carry out a more systematic search.

Officers are urging people to think back and consider if they saw something a little odd or out of place specifically during the hours of darkness on Monday, 15 August, 2022 and Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland areas.

Police Scotland have set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.

The portal can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S27-PO1

Peter was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Leith, Edinburgh around 11.50pm on Thursday, 11 August, 2022 and was reported missing the next day.



Peter, of Edinburgh, is believed to be dead and officers are treating his death as murder. However, his body is yet to be recovered.

Peter’s family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is obviously a very distressing time for Peter’s family and our priority is to find him.

“I am therefore seeking the public’s help in trying to find Peter’s body.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out which had led us to explore this area.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland, including travelling on the A7, the A68 or any others roads in these areas, during the hours of darkness on either Monday, 15 August, 2022 and Tuesday, 16 August, 2022. That evening and early morning was the end of the very hot weather we had, and a warning for thunderstorms was issued. I would ask anyone who may have been in these areas to think back to that time, you may remember it due to the unusual hot weather and thunderstorms.

“I believe the areas of the Scottish Borders and Northumberland are key to helping us find Peter, so please take time to think back and consider if you saw a 57 plate dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra in and around those areas.

“Did you see something a little odd or out of place, perhaps you noticed a car parked somewhere, or even off road, do you remember anything which struck you as odd at the time?

“I am also keen to speak to anyone who travels in these areas regularly and has a dash cam.

“Please check the footage as it may have captured something which could prove vital to our ongoing enquiries to locate Peter.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1745 of 12 August, 2022.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

