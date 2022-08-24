Fort Kinnaird is responding to changing retail habits with the launch of a new store – The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird.

Opening 1 September, this large retail space will stock a wide range of beautifully recycled, repurposed and reloved items – from clothing and jewellery to homeware and toiletries. But first, The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird is calling on Scotland’s artists, makers, and crafters to fill it.

The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird will bring together creatives of every kind who each share a passion to reimagine items that may otherwise have been destined for landfill. The venue will follow in the footsteps of the original Leith Collective, which opened in Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal in 2019 and has since evolved into a successful retail space and creative hub featuring the work of more than 130 artists.

The Leith Collective at Ocean Terminal where thousands of crafts are sold on behalf of makers from all over Scotland. PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

As well as providing a platform for established and emerging eco-friendly artists, The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird will offer free additional support to all resident makers – promoting their work on their social media channels and offering valuable expert advice through their business mentorship programme.

Crucially, The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird will be a completely single-use plastic-free shop, with all featured artists urged to consider their environmental impact at every stage of their creative process.

Speaking ahead of the store launch, The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird founder, Sara Thomson, commented; “Fundamentally, I want to change the lives of Scottish creatives and give local artists the opportunity to showcase their work in an affordable commercial setting.

“There is a real appetite amongst shoppers to support local independent makers, yet the average retail park, shopping centre or high street today simply isn’t catering to those needs.

“So, we’re here to change all that and stake our claim that independent artists, makers, and crafters can grow and prosper in these settings.”

As well as showcasing the work of local artists on tables cleverly crafted from upcycled doors salvaged from skips, the store also has space for a weekly market which will change each week – from antique markets to vinyl fairs and pop-up food stalls, for example.

The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird will open on Thursday 1st September 2022. Artists interested in having their work featured in The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird should email Sara Thomson on info@theleithcollective.com with a brief description of their work, up to five photos, and a link to their website and social media if applicable. There is no cost to join, commission will be deducted from the sale of each item.

